Dolphins Spotted Near Mumbai's Marine Drive as Crowds Lessen Due to Janata Curfew (Watch Videos)

Dolphins spotted in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

People in India are seriously observing social distancing and self-quarantine, as the spread of COVID-19 continues to grow. And with more people staying indoors, it has prompted other animals to peak out. On March 21, a pod of dolphins was seen swimming around Mumbai's most popular tourist spot, the Marine Drive. Usually buzzing with crowds throughout the day, in the last two days, the crowds have reduced. In fact, on the day of Janta Curfew, the entire stretch was deserted with no people or even vehicles on the road. As humans shifted indoors, dolphins were seen swimming around Breach Candy. Videos of these marine animals were shared widely on Twitter. Birds Chirping Throughout the Day as Nation Observes Janata Curfew Has Got Twitterati Chirpy Too (Watch Pics and Videos).

Actress Juhi Chawla was among the many people who shared the video of dolphins at Marine Drive. She wrote, "The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic". Several other people also shared similar videos on Twitter, reiterating how people staying away is working for the better in some ways or the others.

Watch Videos of Dolphins Swimming Near Mumbai's Marine Drive:

The air in Mumbai is so nice, light and fresh ..!!! I can't believe it 😃... and it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore near Breach Candy club ..!!! This shutdown of cities is not so bad after all #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/t94vhFyPRy — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 21, 2020

Mother Earth is telling us! Homo sapient take a break! What I can do if you do not much!!! Mumbai behind governors’ house. Dolphins returns!!! pic.twitter.com/YwlMoc8Sub — vijaimantri (@vijaimantrimf) March 22, 2020

Isn't it amazing to see these fishes so close to the city premises? At other times, many people visit out of town to catch their glimpse. This video also reminds us when fishes and swans returned to Venice canals after lockdown reduced the pollution levels here. The residents here said that it was in about 60 years, that the waters were so clean. These examples show how the lockdown is working in better ways for the animal world too.