Horoscope Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa 2020: Zodiac Sign Wise Astrological Predictions (Rashifal) For First 21 Days of Vikram Samvat 2077

March 25, 2020, is an auspicious day when we celebrate Gudi Padwa, which also marks the start of Chaitra Navratri. The year 2020 according to the Gregorian Calendar has not shown any positive signs so far. But we are pinning our hopes on the New Year as per the Hindu calendar, beginning after Tuesday i.e. Chaitra Amavasya. The Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2077 will start from 25 March and we expect to see some positive changes. The world has witnessed a lot (and not in a good way) in the last four months. However, we request each one of you to stay positive, stay healthy in the next few weeks. Spread the positive vibes, be happy and enjoy the festival with your family. Chaitra Navratri 2020 and Vikram Samvat 2077 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings & Hike Messages to Celebrate Hindu New Year.

We are bringing horoscope for Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa 2020. Below is the Zodiac Sign Wise astrological predictions (Rashifal) for next three weeks of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2077. We request you to read the last paragraph of this article to know why these predictions hold a very important message for humanity and can help us save the world.

Aries: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Taurus: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Gemini: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Cancer: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Leo: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Virgo: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Libra: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Scorpio: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Sagittarius: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Capricorn: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Aquarius: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have the best time with your family.

Pisces: For the next 21 days, don't step out of your house, you will have best time with your family.

No, what you have read above is not a joke, this is the need of the hour. The country is going through a lockdown and as law-abiding citizens, we should follow the instructions give by our government. The steps are being taken to safeguard our lives and our family. We should stay at home, follow social distancing and celebrate the Hindu New Year, Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa with the family.

This article is written for a social cause and the intention is not to hurt any individual or religious sentiments. The objective of this article is to communicate the importance of 21-day complete lockdown called by Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi. Feel free to download this horoscope and share it with your friends and family to spread the message.