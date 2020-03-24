No Gudi Padwa and Other Festive Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak May Make You Sad, But Let Us Begin The New Year With Positivity

Gudi Padwa 2020 celebrations (Photo Credits: File Image)

The festive season is beginning in India. Celebrating the arrival of spring and the beginning of Hindu Calendar, people of various communities have traditional festive celebrations like Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri and Ugadi. This time the celebrations, however, look bleak because of the wide outbreak of Coronavirus. The deadly flu has cast upon its shadow on all events in the coming months. And we totally get it, if you are feeling low or upset that there is going to be nothing festive about it in the coming days. But these negative feelings and thoughts are not how you should begin the New year with. We all need to understand that whatever lockdowns and quarantine situations that may seem very imposing at the moment, are only for a better tomorrow. Let us raise the Gudi of positivity. Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

Gudi Padwa celebrates the beginning of the month of Chaitra in the Hindu calendar. Similarly, Ugadi is the New Year's Day for the Hindus of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana states. The beginning of Chaitra month is marked with worshipping Durga Maa for nine days, which is called the Chaitra Navratri. All of these are happy celebrations which we look forward to. It is unfortunate, but also a consequence that we cannot neglect this time, where we have to spend time indoors. The Shobha Yatra of Gudi Padwa is one of the most-awaited parts of this new beginning. The traditional processions have been cancelled this time considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state. And it may seem sad right now to have decades-old tradition take a break. But if it is one way of keeping the current situation in check, then it is best we abide by it.

A lot of us are stuck within the four walls of our homes, but let us look at the bright side. At other times, most of us have to work even on festivals and listen to our moms complain, "You are never home!" Now that you are, help her in making the special dishes for the day. It is possible that even our parents are feeling low with everything being cancelled and no festive vibes around, but you can still lift up that spirit. Explain to the elderly in your home, that whatever is happening now is so that we have a better beginning in a few days (maybe months) from now.

In our routine lives, we leave back our homes unattended. We are in a constant rush to time ourselves in the schedule that more or less revolves around our work. You may be working from home right now, but you sure have a little more time to spare. Use it to spread cheer within your homes. You can always smile at memes, how about passing the same cheer by spending time with your family.

Let us all collectively begin our new year, with the same positivity that we pass in our good wishes. Let us smile towards the new beginning tomorrow, with the same vibe. Dress up well even if you don't have to step out. Enjoy the company of your family, make video calls, spread smiles and reiterate that this is all for a greater good. We all will get through this together, that too, by staying at home! Remember, as cliche as it sounds, "Bad times make the good times better."