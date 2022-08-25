On Sunday, HBO's House of the Dragon made its debut, and the response from fans was swift. Dragons, violence, and, of course, sex were all present in the Game of Thrones prequel series, which kept viewers entertained. And as you may have guessed the XXX scenes from House of the Dragon have already started going viral. A sex scene featuring a significant character from the programme sparked a lot of online discussions. In fact, many users of the #HOTD hashtag made mention of Daemon Targaryen, the younger sibling of the present ruler of the Targaryen Dynasty that will give rise to Daenerys in subsequent centuries (a.k.a. Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi, etc.). His prowess in the bedroom, or rather his lack thereof, was the subject of conversation! House of the Dragon: Fans Laud the Premiere of the 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff; Are Happy With the Return of Westeros.

Matt Smith, who most recently played the show's title character on the BBC, plays Daemon, and he wasted no time in performing his first nude scene. Of course, it went viral. People went gaga over the XXX scene solely made for the 18+ group! Daemon showed a lot of skin but was unable to complete the task at hand during a heated encounter in a brothel with a sex worker named Mystaria, who appears to be the younger Targaryen's love interest aside from his wife.

House of The Dragon Sex Scenes (Watch Video):

The first episode of "House of the Dragon," titled "The Heirs of the Dragon," features scenes of criminals being dismembered at the command of Prince Daemon Targaryen (a snarling, irritable Matt Smith), as well as a horrific childbirth scene that results in the death of both the mother and the child. There is undoubtedly some gratuitous nudity as well; Smith is the only main character to date to simulate sex with his partner and friend Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), but he also organises a huge orgy that is shown in its entirety, where a couple literally stops mid-act to listen to him give a speech about being next in line for the throne.

