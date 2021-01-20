Twitter can be really an entertaining platform if you are following the right kind of people. A lot of meme trends, funny reactions first come in on the microblogging platform, get noticed and then go viral over other mediums. While Twitter users were having their own banter of writing lyrics in comments, actor Hrithik Roshan joined in. It so happened that a user compared the song "Senorita" from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara being better than Shawn Mendes's song with Camila Cabello. In the replies, people started writing the lyrics of the songs and everyone nicely joined along to complete it. But it saw a surprise entry from Hrithik Roshan himself who joined to sing along the song! Needless to say, the tweet is going viral now.

It started with Twitter user anas (@netflixnonchill)'s tweet where he compared ZNMD's song "Senorita" with Shawn Mendes' song of the same name. He called the Bollywood track better and people seemed to agree. One by one, they started commenting with the lyrics of the song. With almost 13 users joining in to complete the song lyrics, Hrithik Roshan chanced upon it and tweeted, "Jo bhi pal beeta Hey senorita Har pal tumne hai dil jeeta Bas itni si toh baat hai". Seeing the actor joining in has amused everyone. Desi Twitter is Sharing How Indians Pronounce Some Common English Words in New Trend and It is So Apt! (Check Funny Tweets).

Check The Tweets Here:

Here's The Thread of Senorita Song Lyrics:

Senorita song tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Check Hrithik Roshan's Reply:

Jo bhi pal beeta Hey senorita Har pal tumne hai dil jeeta Bas itni si toh baat hai 💃🏻🕺🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 19, 2021

Twitter users were surely in for a surprise with the actor himself joining him. His tweet is going viral with 2,000 likes and close to 600 retweets. Fans are sharing this Twitter thread feeling lucky to get a reply from the actor. So do you want to join along and complete the song further?

