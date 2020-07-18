English is a funny language, haven't we heard this enough? But we Indians have found a funnier way around it. We have adapted some words with a Desi touch that give them their own charm. It may come across as funnier for a foreigner but for a true Desi, we have an Indian connection to them. For example, we hear of people pronouncing station as "Tashion" and even if it has a different ring to it, we are now used to it? Desi Twitter is tweeting such words and it is a delight to go through them all. 'Lockdown Won't Last Long' Funny Memes and Jokes by Desi Twitter Will Keep You Smiling Heartily in Quarantine.

Twitter is such a platform, it does not take long for one tweet to evolve into a trend, as people are quick to join in the fun. What unites Desi netizens better than showing off our Indianness? So when a user tweeted, "WTF is Station? it's Tashion. Continue this.." people took it upon themselves to add on continue it. Soon as more and more people joined along, the tweets started going viral. We have got you some of the funniest ones here. Check them out.

It Starts Here

WTF is Station? it's Tashion. Continue this.. — XÆA-12 (@akshaybatra020) July 17, 2020

The Chain Begins

Wtf is Time? Its Tame https://t.co/CkP4u8FLfr — CSism (@CSism_) July 17, 2020

That's a Difficult Name TBH

wtf is Arnold Schwarzenegger, it's Arnold Shivajinagar Continue this... https://t.co/Ak1S07JSkB — Deepak (@Deeputwts) July 17, 2020

Biskoot

Or is it Especial?

Wtf is Special? It's Pesial. Continue this...... https://t.co/Wy2bedWWvb — The Young Monk (@ayush_k_u_m_a_r) July 17, 2020

Promoted

Wtf is promotion? It’s permotion. Continue this... https://t.co/SWFn2zq6ar — Ek Cutting (@_ekcutting_) July 17, 2020

Kya Tapleek Hai Aapko?

Wtf is Taqleef? It's Tapleek. Continue this...... https://t.co/IikQxia2Fi — Gujrati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) July 17, 2020

Hopis, Yes!

Tuition? No

Wtf is tution ? It's tushan. Continue this..... https://t.co/cbAN3quNFT — 수sh (@Sssuuussshhh) July 17, 2020

Kya Matlab?

Haha, haven't you heard them all? If not, then you probably need to hang out and speak locally. All these words have such funny charm to them. Can you also recall many such word Desi pronunciations, then join along.

