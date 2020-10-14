The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad as the city is drenched in heavy rainfall. Considering the situation, the state government has declared a holiday for today and tomorrow, October 14 and October 15, 2020. It has advised people to stay indoor until necessary. There are many videos and photos shared on social media that shows cars floating, heavy floods in areas making people lives in a standstill. Several such visuals have emerged from the state capital, which is among the 14 districts affected in Telangana. It is a horrific situation in the state; some people have died as well following incessant rains that have led to flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

The 24-hour rainfall ending on October 14, at the early hours was 191.8m—highest October rainfall reported in Hyderabad since 1903. Many stations have reported heavy rain leading to road closures, tree felling and severe inundation of roads. The situation is difficult. People are stranded, schools are shut, and there are restrictions in movements, floodwaters even entered into homes, making life even more difficult amid the pandemic. Pictures and videos surfacing on social media show just how rainfall has created havoc in the state’s capital.

Condition of #Hyderabad city roads. People helping each other to save life. #HyderabadFloods pic.twitter.com/NEXDzeWC1g — Manoj Singh Banjara / मनोज सिंह बंजारा (@ManojbanjaraIYC) October 14, 2020

Parents home in ramanthapur Hyderabad. Pls pray for Hyderabad. 🙏🏻🙏🏻This situation has become worse than corona virus. 😢😢Many houses are submerged in water upto 7 ft. #HyderabadRain #hyderabadfloods@KTRTRS @Director_EVDM pic.twitter.com/nWcnz23KZj — Supriya (@rammanu05) October 14, 2020

Our house update at 8:00 AM our sofas are floating, halls and kitchen over flooding with water #HyderabadRains #HyderabadFloods #Hyderabad #hyderabadflood pic.twitter.com/goe1qrAjC5 — Ragi Vipin (@vipinragi26) October 14, 2020

@KTRTRS @arvind_ias #HyderabadFloods need urgent help. Our area is flooded and water inside the house throughout the night. It's like an island. There is no power too. Beside Heritage Mart, Trimulgherry, RTC colony. pic.twitter.com/67GudGWPP2 — Akash Pahi Thapa (@akashpahi) October 14, 2020

#HyderabadRains | Several parts of the city flooded following incessant rains; visuals from Osmangunj, Afzal Gunj #HyderabadFloods pic.twitter.com/RUX24q1sOX — Manoj Singh Banjara / मनोज सिंह बंजारा (@ManojbanjaraIYC) October 14, 2020

#HyderabadRains | Vehicles washed away following heavy rain and flooding; visuals from Green Park Colony in Saroornagar #HyderabadFloods pic.twitter.com/JNGGTa4gCc — Manoj Singh Banjara / मनोज सिंह बंजारा (@ManojbanjaraIYC) October 14, 2020

#HyderabadRains #HyderabadFloods This is sindhi colony area of secunderabad flooded heavily. Please be careful of manholes and potholes guys pic.twitter.com/Lo3XM3XXJR — Rithvik yadav (@Rithvik_yadav) October 13, 2020

IMD in its latest weather update, stated that a depression lay around 80 km north of Gulbarga in north Karnataka, which was fast moving towards Maharashtra. As the system traverses along with Maharashtra, the Met office has forecast strong winds across the state. Owing to the rough sea conditions in the Arabian Sea, the fisher community is also advised not to venture into the sea, reportedly from October 16 onward. We hope that the people get enough strength to battle with the situation and the state recovers from the devastation sooner.

