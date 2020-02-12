International Condom Day 2020: Funny Condom Memes and Jokes to Remind You of Protection Right Before Valentine's Day

International Condom Day is celebrated on February 13 every year. As the name suggests the day is dedicated to the most popular method of birth control, condoms. In early days condom or birth control was considered a taboo subject. However, nowadays after the advent of social media and brands like Durex and Manforce, actively engaging with customers, condoms is more of fun subject to discuss. So much so, that some of the condom memes will make you say, 'what a time to be alive'. Condoms (whether you use it as protection from HIV, AIDs, STIs and STDs, birth control, or simply to fill water in it and use it to throw at each other) are essential. Everyone should have enough at home. However, you know what else everyone should have? *SEX!* uh, I mean condom memes on their timelines. LOL. World Banana Day 2019: Funny Memes and Jokes About the Fruit That Will Make You Go Bananas!
Not only are they funny, but they are also a relatable method of spreading awareness about using protection while having sex. At one point you are laughing at these condom memes and at the second moment, you want to keep condoms always on you (you never know where all can it come in handy!). However, for now, let's check out some of the best condom memes. No dark humour, we promise! Unless?!... JK just check out the best condom memes on International Condom day 2020:
BTW, have you ever wondered why International Condom Day falls right ahead of Valentine's Day? It is to remind you about protection while you have sex on V-Day. LOL. Well, jokes apart, the idea is to spread awareness about the method of birth control to curb population problem. Let's make sure the awareness is spread, even if it takes memes to do it!