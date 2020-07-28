Friendship is important. Sometimes friends come in the picture when even family doesn't. And desi friends have to be the best amongst all! Also known as "Yaari" or "Dosti" in Hindi, this bond is extremely special. Desi people have all kinds of friends! From the one who says he's reaching in 2 mins when he hasn't even left home, to the one who will send you memes at 3 am, there are so many types of friends we all need in life! The world will celebrate the International Day of Friendship. The day was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that to enhance "friendship between people, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities." Well, we have had so many types of friends in our life and when you think of it, "Har ek friend zaroori hota hai" makes so much sense. You need all kinds of friends in your life to make your life experiences unique. Let's discuss the different types of friends we all have met and need in our life:

Friend Who Always Makes Goa Plans That Fail: You know them! They'll always make that Whatsapp group something like "Chalo Goa" and bring in all that extra enthusiasm. But well, we all know hardly any of these plans ever materialise. Selfie Addict: We've all met the one who keeps taking selfies and groupies. Even at the weirdest moments when the last thing that may come to someone's mind are selfies, you'll see their hands up in the air with their phones. The Memer: The most entertaining friend has to be the memer. We all have that one friend who keeps forwarding funny memes and jokes on WhatsApp to make us LOL, sometimes when we need it the most. Everything Should Be On The Stories: You also know that one friend that puts up everything on the Instagram stories. Well, they may seem annoying at times but at least that way you have your memories preserved in your archives. The One Who Hypes Us Up: There has to be that one friend who hypes us up for everything weird and spontaneous. The Nocturnal Friend: This this that one friend who wakes up in the evening and begins to make impromptu plans when everyone is almost about to go to bed. The Sad One: This friend is always crying about their problems. They always have something to crib about but again you know they are good at heart and sensitive so you deal with their ish! The Mother: The motherly friend will always be there for you. They'll listen to you, advise you and even go out of their way to help you. The Daring One: This friend will do about anything for you. You know if you want something challenging done, you call them. The Resourceful one: They have the answer for everything and the contacts that will take you out of any pickle!

If you think about it, you actually need all these types of friends in some way or the other. Together they make a fun group of friends that give you unforgettable memories!

