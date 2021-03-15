Every day, something goes viral on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. In recent, a video went viral where a girl on a scooter cuts off a biker on KTM. The video became popular among the meme pages and was widely shared. But was the video real? Maharashtra: Auto Driver Babaji Kamble Does Lavani in Pune's Baramati; Video Goes Viral.

The video was first uploaded by the Youtube channel AMV Tube on March 11, 2021. It shows the Youtuber riding a KTM Duke bike when a girl on Honda Activa, who was on a call, makes a turn. The biker suddenly applies brakes to avoid a crash. Instead of being sorry, the girl shows him the middle finger. The incident then turns into a verbal spat.

Honda Activa Girl Cuts Off Biker On KTM Duke Video:

Four days after uploading the video, Youtuber Amey Bhosale said that the clip was fake. He admitted that the "PAPA KI PARI" was scripted. The girl was a paid actress. Bhosale said that he made the video with the purpose of educating people.

Amey Bhosale of AMV Tube Youtube Channel Says Viral Clip was 'Scripted':

"The video was created for entertainment and social awareness purpose. And yes the girl was paid actress. The clip was made after mutual understanding," Bhosale said.

