Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, is no less than a genius. The Chinese Businessman, who is a Philanthropist, is one of the world's most powerful people and is the global brand ambassador for Chinese business. As of April 2020, Jack Ma is the second wealthiest person in China with a net worth of $42.1 Billion. Jack Ma, or Ma Yun was born September 10, 1964 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate. Ma is a strong proponent of an open and market-driven economy.

Here are few quotes by the Chinese entrepreneur for your dose of weekend inspiration.

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: I don’t want to be liked. I want to be respected

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Once in your life, try something. Work hard at something. Try to change. Nothing bad can happen

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: I don’t want people to have deep pockets but shallow minds

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Without internet, there would have been no Jack Ma, and no Alibaba or Taobao

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: If you want to win in the 21st century, you have to empower others, making sure other people are better than you are. Then you will be successful

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: A good boss is better than a good company

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: A leader should be visionary and have more foresight than an employee

Jack Ma Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: We are never in lack of money. We lack people with dreams, who can die for those dreams

Jack Ma began studying English at a very young age by conversing with English-speakers at Hangzhou International Hotel. For nearly nin years, Ma would ride 27 km (17 miles) on his bicycle to give tourists tours of the area to practice his English.

Ma is usually listed as one of the world’s most powerful and influential people He also serves as a role model for startup businesses. In 2017, Ma was ranked second in the annual "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" list by Fortune. In September 2018, he announced that he would retire from Alibaba and pursue educational work, philanthropy, and environmental causes. In 2019, Daniel Zhang succeeded him as executive chairman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).