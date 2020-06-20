Kwality Wall's has been accused of creating humour at the expense of homosexuality and "feeding homophobia to kids" after a cartoon on its ice-cream sandwich goes viral. Apurva Asrani who is a known filmmaker shared a picture of this ice-cream sandwich that depicted a "homophobic" cartoon craved on it. In the supposedly comic cartoon, it is first shown that a guy looks at a person who seems to be a girl from the backside and gets attracted to her. It is picturised with a heart in the thought bubble, however, soon when the person turns towards him it turns out that he is actually a man with long hair. You can see his beard and moustache as well. The expression of the person who was initially "in love" changes immediately into shock that can also be interpreted as disgust.

Apurva Asrani accused Kwality Wall's for spreading homophobia. He took to Twitter to say, "Cartoon on an ice cream; Guy fancies girl. She turns out to be a guy. He is appalled. Been saying this since #Dostana, it's not the comedy that's problematic, it's the message of disgust & disrespect. Shame on #KwalityWalls for feeding #homophobia to kids. #KwalityWallsHomophobia". Apurva Asrani also said that he had a similar problem with Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starter Dostana. Twitteratti has been retweeting the post agreeing to Apurva Asrani's comments. Check out the filmmaker's tweet:

Cartoon on an ice cream; Guy fancies girl. She turns out to be a guy. He is appalled. Been saying this since #Dostana, it's not the comedy that's problematic, it's the message of disgust & disrespect. Shame on #KwalityWalls for feeding #homophobia to kids. #KwalityWallsHomophobia pic.twitter.com/rAOJqFA3Ag — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 20, 2020

Kids and teenagers have even taken extreme measure, such as suicide due to the stigma attached to homosexuality. Last year, a 19-year-old boy from Mumbai committed suicide after he was mocked and ridiculed for being homosexual. The young boy had put up a social media post narrating the ordeal he experienced. After Avinshu uploaded the post he then switched off his phone and his body was found on the beach near his house.

