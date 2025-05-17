International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 Date and Significance: Everything About the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About LGBTQ+ Rights

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide. It aims to understand their issues and encourages people to stand up for justice and protection for all

Festivals & Events Kabir| May 17, 2025 06:00 AM IST
A+
A-
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 Date and Significance: Everything About the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About LGBTQ+ Rights
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (Photo Credits: File Image)

The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is observed every year on May 17 around the world. This day aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide. The day May 17 was chosen to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1990. International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The founders of the International Day Against Homophobia had established the IDAHO Committee to coordinate grass-roots actions in different countries to promote the day and to lobby for official recognition on May 17. In this article, let’s know more about International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 Date

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia History

The idea of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia was conceived in 2004. 24,000 individuals as well as organizations such as the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA), the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (IGLHRC), the World Congress of LGBT Jews, and the Coalition of African Lesbians signed an appeal to support this initiative. The day May 17 was specifically chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization's decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

A new petition was launched in cooperation with LGBT organisations in 2009, and it was supported by more than 300 NGOs from 75 countries. On the eve of May 17, 2009, France became the first country in the world to officially remove transgender issues from its list of mental illnesses.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia Significance

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) serves as an excellent day to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals worldwide. International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia aims to understand their issues and encourages people to stand up for justice and protection for all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Biphobia homophobia International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia Date International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia History International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia Significance May 17 May 17 Events May 17 Special Day Today Festival transphobia
You might also like
Festivals & Events Kabir| May 17, 2025 06:00 AM IST
A+
A-
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 Date and Significance: Everything About the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About LGBTQ+ Rights
International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (Photo Credits: File Image)

The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is observed every year on May 17 around the world. This day aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide. The day May 17 was chosen to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1990. International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The founders of the International Day Against Homophobia had established the IDAHO Committee to coordinate grass-roots actions in different countries to promote the day and to lobby for official recognition on May 17. In this article, let’s know more about International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 Date

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia History

The idea of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia was conceived in 2004. 24,000 individuals as well as organizations such as the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA), the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (IGLHRC), the World Congress of LGBT Jews, and the Coalition of African Lesbians signed an appeal to support this initiative. The day May 17 was specifically chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization's decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

A new petition was launched in cooperation with LGBT organisations in 2009, and it was supported by more than 300 NGOs from 75 countries. On the eve of May 17, 2009, France became the first country in the world to officially remove transgender issues from its list of mental illnesses.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia Significance

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) serves as an excellent day to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals worldwide. International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia aims to understand their issues and encourages people to stand up for justice and protection for all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Biphobia homophobia International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia Date International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia History International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia Significance May 17 May 17 Events May 17 Special Day Today Festival transphobia
You might also like
Famous Birthdays on May 17: Harshad Chopda, Nushrat Bharucha, Pankaj Udhas and Temba Bavuma – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 17
Lifestyle

Famous Birthdays on May 17: Harshad Chopda, Nushrat Bharucha, Pankaj Udhas and Temba Bavuma – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 17
May 17, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
Lifestyle

May 17, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
World Whisky Day 2025 Date and History: Everything To Know About the Origin and Global Significance of the Celebration of Whisky
Festivals & Events

World Whisky Day 2025 Date and History: Everything To Know About the Origin and Global Significance of the Celebration of Whisky
Famous Birthdays on May 17: Harshad Chopda, Nushrat Bharucha, Pankaj Udhas and Temba Bavuma – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 17
Lifestyle

Famous Birthdays on May 17: Harshad Chopda, Nushrat Bharucha, Pankaj Udhas and Temba Bavuma – Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 17
May 17, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
Lifestyle

May 17, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
World Whisky Day 2025 Date and History: Everything To Know About the Origin and Global Significance of the Celebration of Whisky
Festivals & Events

World Whisky Day 2025 Date and History: Everything To Know About the Origin and Global Significance of the Celebration of Whisky
Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Moonrise Time: Know Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Fasting Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha
Festivals & Events

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Moonrise Time: Know Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Fasting Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha
img
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
josh hazlewood rcb
5000+K+ searches
film
500+K+ searches
twenty one capital
500+K+ searches
imola grand prix
200+K+ searches
premier league table
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
josh hazlewood rcb
5000+K+ searches
film
500+K+ searches
twenty one capital
500+K+ searches
imola grand prix
200+K+ searches
premier league table
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results