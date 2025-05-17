International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 Date and Significance: Everything About the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About LGBTQ+ Rights

The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) is observed every year on May 17 around the world. This day aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide. The day May 17 was chosen to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1990. International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The founders of the International Day Against Homophobia had established the IDAHO Committee to coordinate grass-roots actions in different countries to promote the day and to lobby for official recognition on May 17. In this article, let’s know more about International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2025 Date

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia History

The idea of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia was conceived in 2004. 24,000 individuals as well as organizations such as the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA), the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (IGLHRC), the World Congress of LGBT Jews, and the Coalition of African Lesbians signed an appeal to support this initiative. The day May 17 was specifically chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization's decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

A new petition was launched in cooperation with LGBT organisations in 2009, and it was supported by more than 300 NGOs from 75 countries. On the eve of May 17, 2009, France became the first country in the world to officially remove transgender issues from its list of mental illnesses.

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia Significance

International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) serves as an excellent day to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals worldwide. International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia aims to understand their issues and encourages people to stand up for justice and protection for all.

