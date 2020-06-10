Lake of Liquid Sky, Ancient Pool Untouched by Humans Found at Carlsbad Caverns Inside New Mexico Cave 700ft Below Ground (See Picture)

Lake of Liquid Sky Ancient Pool Found at Carlsbad Caverns (Photo Credits: Carlsbad Caverns National Park Facebook)

A mesmerising pool untouched by humans have been discovered in a deep cave in a national park in the United States. It was found inside the Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, the United States. The pool contains milky aquamarine liquid surrounded by white frosted rock "which could be bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence." Reportedly, the cave evolved over thousands of years and is completely untouched by humans. The pool is located 700ft below the entrance of Lechuguilla Cave, which is one of the 10 longest caves in the world. While it was discovered in 1993, explorers entered only its "virgin" passages in October 2019. Carlsbad Caverns National Park shared a photo of the pond called the ‘Lake of Liquid Sky’. 330-Million-Year-Old Shark’s Well Preserved Fossilised Head Found in Kentucky Cave (See Pictures)

The expedition, led by Wisshak, involveed mapping out 1.3 miles of passages inside the caves and multiple rope drops. It is yet not known when the cave network was formed. The national park shared a picture of the pool with the caption, "Exploration in caves sometimes yields wondrous sights. This cave pool, found in Lechuguilla Cave, appears to be completely pristine." 'Dancing Dragon' Feather Dinosaur Fossil Living 120 Million Years Ago Uncovered in China, View Pics.

Lake of Liquid Sky, Untouched by Humans Found Inside New Mexico Cave:

Rodney Horrocks, chief of natural and cultural resources at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, was quoted as saying, "This pool has been isolated for hundreds of thousands of years and had never seen light before that day." He added, "The edges beneath this pool appear to be pool fingers, which could be bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence."