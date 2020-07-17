Police officials in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district destroyed close to 15,000 liquor bottles worth Rs 72 lakh by crushing them all under a road roller. A video of it has been shared online and people who love alcohol are deeply saddened and expressing it through funny GIFs and reactions. Some have remembered a similar scene from Raees. The coronavirus lockdown has kept people in their homes for long. People haven't been able to meet their friends, forget partying together. Even eating at favourite restaurants and enjoying drinks is not a possibility anytime soon, as the lockdown continues. Many probably haven't had alcohol in months so when you see a video of alcohol bottles being crushed under a road roller, they are bound to feel sad! People Maintain Social Distancing Outside Liquor Stores in Kerala, Gets Praised on Social Media (Watch Video).

All the liquor bottles were the ones seized from different cases while they being transported illegally. ANI reports a total of 14,189 of liquor amounting to over 270 litres was destroyed in this action. SP M Ravindranath Babu said, "Today we are destroying excise property seized in excise cases filed in the range of 10 police stations in the district. This is the property seized in 312 cases in the limits of 10 police stations." All the bottles were lined up at Police Parade Ground in Machilipatnam and a road roller was moved over them. Video of this action was shared online and netizens cannot handle it. They have given funny reactions using meme templates.

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Police destroys liquor bottles worth Rs 72 lakh using a road roller at Police Parade Ground in Machilipatnam of Krishna district. pic.twitter.com/0geaKPKJbK - ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Check some funny reactions which convey sadness felt by every person who loves alcohol.

Dil ka Dariyaa!

The heart's heart swept pic.twitter.com/quQ2wxj1cI - Professor Raja babu 🥳🌈 (@ GaurangBhardwa1) July 17, 2020

Road Roller Later

Road roller after this pic.twitter.com/BEX3kUi3eq — Skadoosh (@the_ninja_tech) July 17, 2020

But Why?

Raees!

Reel to Real Too Quick

Inspired by movie Raees! Reel to Real life. - Kritharth (ib ibelieve_r7) July 17, 2020

Band kar

If People Could Stop It!

Cry Cry

There are a lot more similar reactions where people are posting crying GIFs and expressing the disappointment at this action. Clearly, for someone who hasn't been able to drink since the lockdown, and no access to liquor this video serves more sadness. Not so happy weekend at this sight.

