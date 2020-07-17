Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Krishna district police on Friday destroyed liquor bottles worth approximately Rs 72 lakh, seized in different cases, by a road roller at Police Parade Ground in Machilipatnam.

Police said these bottles were seized while they were being transported illegally. As many as 14,189 bottles of NDP liquor and 270 litres of ID arrack were destroyed.

Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu said, "Today we are destroying excise property seized in excise cases filed in the range of 10 police stations in the district. This is the property seized in 312 cases in the limits of 10 police stations."

"Legal process for -- ID (illicitly distilled) arrack and NDPL (Non-Duty Paid) liquor coming from neighbouring states caught since the imposition of lockdown -- is completed. Today 14,189 bottles of NDP liquor and 270 litres of ID arrack are being destroyed," added Babu.

Eluru range DIG KV Mohan Rao, Enforcement Bureau ASP Vakul Jindal, other police and excise officials were also present. (ANI)

