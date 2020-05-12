Lockdown 4 Funny Memes Trend On Twitter as Netizens Anticipate Another Extension With Hera Pheri and Carry Minati Jokes

Lockdown 4 memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There are still five days for the third phase of Coronavirus lockdown to end in India. But looking at the rising number of cases, it seems a possibility that it would likely be extended. The Coronavirus Lockdown 3 is supposed to be till May 17, but people seem to have already anticipated the announcement of Lockdown 4. PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today, May 12 at 8 PM. Even before this news flash came by, Lockdown 4 was already trending on Twitter and needless to say, the meme makers are ready with their formats. Funny memes and jokes on #Lockdown4 are up on Twitter and other social media platforms. From Hera Pheri to Carry Minati, netizens have found fun ways to express their feelings about the extension.

Every announcement of a lockdown extension has seen its share of funny memes and jokes on social media. In fact, 'The lockdown won't last long' has also become a meme format in the last few days. So that is one positive way of looking at it. With the number of COVID-19 cases in the country at a steady rise, lockdown is the only possible way to ensure people maintain and follow social distancing. As everyone looks forward to the 4th instalment of Coronavirus lockdown in India, these funny memes and jokes on its anticipation will definitely make you feel better.

#Lockdown4 PM will be addressing the nation at 8 pm *Le Indian again: pic.twitter.com/wjdt6jLorM — Swagat Mishra (@Swag_se_swaagat) May 12, 2020

After seeing #Lockdown4 trends on twitter Monday to Corona : pic.twitter.com/dzh7scotCb — memeswalaladka🔥 (@oye__memer) May 12, 2020

Those who thinks ki lockdown 17 may ko khatam jo jayega. #lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/d2Fhm4tGbg — sanchaypatani (@Igtweets3) May 8, 2020

The cases of COVID-19 in India are on a steady rise with total 70,000 cases out of which 46,008 are active and 2,293 have died. Although 22,454 people have recovered from the disease, the spread continues. In order to control it, Although in the last announcements, certain relaxations were allowed in regions alloted into zones. But the overall lockdown about public transportation, work places, schools and colleges remains the same. We hope the above jokes and memes do not deem your spirit for a possible announcement of lockdown extension.