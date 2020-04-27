'Lockdown Won't Last Long' Funny Memes and Jokes by Desi Twitter Will Keep You Smiling Heartily in Quarantine

Lockdown won't last long memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It has been more than a month that a complete lockdown has been imposed in the country to stop the spread of Coronavirus. After initial 21-day lockdown, it has been extended till May 3. As the number of COVID 19 patients continues to rise in the country, the lockdown is likely to be extended furthermore. As many await to be able to leave their houses and normalcy as before, it looks still months away to go. The increasing lockdown has now become a target of several funny memes and jokes on Twitter. Netizens are making funny jokes on 'the lockdown won't last long' with pictures that convey longevity of any sort. So be it K-serials or movie scenes, the lockdown won't last that long has got several funny memes and jokes by Desi Twitterati.

Just a day ago, #WhatAfterMay3 funny memes were also trending on Twitter, anticipating the extension. Amid this coronavirus quarantine situation, a lot of funny memes and trends have been seen on social media. The latest one tries to measure how long the lockdown will be and some of the memes are just too hilarious! After PM Modi's meeting with the CMs of different states today, the lockdown will be further extended after May 3. Even if the lockdown is removed, things will take time to restart and people will have to stay in their homes for maybe a month or more. Let's look at some of the funniest memes on the lockdown won't last long!

Check Funny Memes Here:

Hahaha

Others: Relax this Lockdown won't last long. *The Lockdown pic.twitter.com/jeEWJBzPX0 — haq_se_savage (@AkashTiwari2001) April 21, 2020

Remember This Athithi?

"The lockdown won't be here for long." The lockdown- pic.twitter.com/bpBAi8Z6dw — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) April 22, 2020

Oh, Not This Long Please

Pinnochio's Nose

"Lockdown won't be too long" Lockdown : pic.twitter.com/FeytthvOpa — Miss Port Wine (@architectbaisa) April 27, 2020

Y They Do Dis?

"Lockdown won't last that long" Lockdown: HR will call you back. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 26, 2020

This Scene!

"The lockdown won't be that long" The lockdown: pic.twitter.com/XDP5pf1EFr — Sujan (@sujank14) April 9, 2020

So Annoying!

"The lockdown won't last long" The lockdown: pic.twitter.com/UGhxGzMWIl — Windows XP parody account (@Window_sXP) April 23, 2020

LOL

The lockdown won't be that long. The lockdown: pic.twitter.com/rS2gPKkOn6 — DEMOTIVATOR GAYLORD (@nyxionic) April 25, 2020

Tiring

“the lockdown won’t last that long” the lockdown: pic.twitter.com/Ju5XTHpXOr — the mangolorian (@floydimus) April 18, 2020

Well, at least, one thing is clear, Desi Twitter is ready for the extension and spreading some laughs about it. At the moment, there are over 20,000 active cases of Coronavirus in the country and a strict lockdown is the only way of flattening the curve and avoiding the spread further. The longer we abide by the lockdown, the more are our chances to get out like before, provided the disease gets eliminated. We do not know as yet if the lockdown will be extended, but in case it does, we hope these memes and jokes help you to cope up.