PUBG players are probably still trying to control their emotions after their favourite game was announced to be banned in the country. The battle royale game is among the list of 118 apps that have been banned by the Indian government in view to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. But along with PUBG another popular game that netizens have indulged thoroughly in this lockdown is Ludo. After the news of banned apps came in, there seems to be a certain confusion among the users regarding the game of Ludo. Soon enough, as PUBG ban memes started trending, funny jokes on Ludo are also being shared online. Some users seem to be confused whether Ludo is among the list of banned applications. To clear it out, no, Ludo King is an Indian app and it has not been banned by the government. So Ludo players are now inviting the PUBG players to have a game of the arcade game together.

The confusion among the users seem to be if Ludo is banned as well. The list of applications that have been banned include Ludo All Star. But the Indian made game named Ludo King is very much there. So unless you have been playing the game on the Chinese app, then it is banned. But the Indian make Ludo King very much exists. So Ludo players can rejoice that they do have a game to play. Some of them are sad to include Ludo in the list as well. Meanwhile, those who regularly play and enjoy Ludo are making funny memes and jokes on the Pubg ban. Playing Ludo During Quarantine? These Funny Memes and Jokes Perfectly Describe Every Player Who Has Played This Popular Game EVER!

Check The Funny Memes on Ludo Here:

Ludo To All Gamers

Meanwhile ludo right now: pic.twitter.com/bwjNXBSY6I — Sumit Kumar (@__sumitkr__) September 2, 2020

But Ludo Is Not Banned!

HOW DARE THEY BAN LUDO KING HOW WILL I SURVIVE pic.twitter.com/fIdjA6teev — neha✨ (@wtfnehaa) September 2, 2020

Ludo Players to PUBG Audience

The Ludo King Gang is Happy

#PUBG got banned Me and my Ludo King Gang : pic.twitter.com/SiAmGHU31k — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 2, 2020

Ludo Players Are happy

So Much Happiness

Meanwhile Those Thinking Both Are Banned

Indian's after Ludo King and PUBG Banned pic.twitter.com/jcfL5mR3wj — Kawaii_Myra 🦄 (@myra_kawaii) September 2, 2020

Ludo Players Are Unaffected With PUBG Ban

LUDO players after reading PUBG ban news. 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽😆🤪😂😂😂😂😂😂🤹 pic.twitter.com/afH0jnI8pw — ਕੀ ਐ ! (@M4ND339) September 2, 2020

So which team are you on, Ludo or Pubg or none? Nevertheless, you can just enjoy the buzz with these funny memes and jokes. Meanwhile, those playing Ludo can rejoice as they may have some new players joining them soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).