The Ministry of Information & Technology has banned more 118 mobile applications including popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG. The move comes in after heightened border tensions between India and China on the Line of Actual Control. When earlier TikTok was banned in India in the month of June, there was confusion among the game lovers about the ban of PUBG. But the game was available to play until now. With the latest move more 118 applications have been banned that includes the popular game. And the quickest reactions have come in the form of memes and jokes. Those who loved playing the game are expressing sadness, while others are happy that the decision has come in. #Pubg has begun trending on Twitter with netizens expressing the mood of happy parents and sad gamers using funny memes and jokes.

Other applications in the list include Photo Gallery HD & Editor, WeChat Work & WeChat, Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos, AppLock, AppLock-Lite, Gallery HD, Web Browser, Baidu, Camcard Business, FaceU along with VPN for TikTok. The move comes in after several complaints were received against the apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner. After TikTok, Indian government had banned 47 more apps in July, during which ban on PUBG was once again a question. Gamers kept their fingers crossed back then and PUBG ban memes had resurfaced online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on PUBG Ban Here:

Indian Parents Now

Government banned 118 apps including #PUBG Desi Parents: pic.twitter.com/3JW24dWfCq — Sudhir Maurya (@_sharif_ladka_) September 2, 2020

Big Win For Parents Today

HAHAHA

Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG Meanwhile Indian Parents : pic.twitter.com/5brjTIp6sa — विनोद चन्द्रवंशी🇮🇳 (@VinodChandrav12) September 2, 2020

PUBG Players RN

Pubg players who spent lakhs on Pubg: #PUBG pic.twitter.com/hbJFh2iTib — Rakshit Mahajan (@Rakshitx08) September 2, 2020

Happy Parents

And Sad Gamers

#PUBG and other 118 Chinese Apps banned. PUBG players right now : pic.twitter.com/RzWuRamcEh — S🔥R (@iamsagarcastic) September 2, 2020

PUBG to Its Players

Players to Each Other

If there is anything that can give you a respite from the latest news, it can be these funny memes and jokes. If you and your squad have been playing this game then do share these funny memes and jokes with them and share the happiness yet sadness together.

