You have just glanced at the number 11:11 again on the clock! Does it happen to you often? Do you make a wish when you see the magical numbers? Do you know the reason behind why the combination of ones is so popular? Don't fret, you are at the right place to understand the numerology of 11:11 and its astrological meaning. Some folks believe that watching 11:11 symbolises new beginnings and moments of oneness. New Age thinkers hold the belief that numbers have an auspicious meaning, and it is a signal of a spirit presence. The numerical is often referred to as "angelic numbers and means that there is some kind of window opening up in your life and you should ask for the direction of your guiding angel to find out what it is. Thence, if you’re constantly seeing 11:11, it could be because the universe is listening to your wish. 11.11 Wish And Its Meaning: Why is The Time 11:11 So Auspicious Numerologically? Does 11/11 Wish Come True and Other FAQs Related to The Special Number Combination.

Why Do People Make A Wish At 11:11?

The angelic number 11:11 reflects synchronicity and signifies a time when the universe is acknowledging you. The moment is a perfect time to manifest anything that you have been longing for. People put all their desires and dreams into this one wish at a special time. Furthermore, 11:11 is a time to eliminate all the negative thoughts and continue leading the right track and purpose in life. Many people believe that there is a certain set of standards to be met for your wish to be fulfilled. Once you’ve made your desired wish, it is important to look away from the clock immediately just the next second. Your wish will not come true if you see the time change to 11:12.

According to numerology, the master number "11" signifies intuition, insight, spiritual growth and enlightenment. Moreover, the combination also holds significance for different zodiac signs, in astronomical terms. Some astrologers say that during 11:11 the positioning of the Moon and Jupiter are in such a way that it will amplify the effects we feel from each celestial body. Therefore, if you keep seeing 11 11, you are probably undergoing a spiritual awakening process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).