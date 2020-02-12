Man Falls Into Frozen Mississippi River, Blames Google Maps For Showing The Wrong Turn

Google Maps leads man to frozen river (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Pexels)

Most of us use rely on Google Maps for the right directions and go to unknown places. While smartphones have made our lives quite simple in a lot of ways it has its negative side too. While Google Maps have been our helper in a lot of ways, at the same time it is unpopular for taking people to the wrong locations, many times leading to a dead-end road. Similarly, a man was taken in the wrong direction by Google Maps and he ended in the frozen Mississippi river of the United States. 'You Are Fooled by Google Maps!' A Banner in Goa Shows People The Right Direction to Baga Beach.

According to a report by CBS, the incident took place in the night in Minneapolis city near the Stone Arch Bridge. The man was walking over the frozen river when he fell through the ice. He got partially submerged in the ice and had to be rescued by the firefighters. When asked why he walked on the frozen river, he claimed that Google Maps instructed him to do so. He suffered a mild case of hypothermia in the incident. Google Maps Shows Northern England School's Name as 'Prison & Hell On Earth!'

CBS reported that the fire department said Google Maps probably asked him to cross the bridge and not walk on the ice-cold river. Google Maps which is one of the most installed apps on PlayStore and App Store probably only shows mapped roads. But the multiple cases of leading people to wrong destinations by the app cannot be ignored.

Google Maps, which celebrated 15 years this month, got a new redesigned logo with some interesting new features. In the new logo, the map's background has been replaced with solid white. Google Maps now has five tabs including Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates.