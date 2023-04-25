Mumbai, April 25: A distressed husband of a ‘rag doll’ was convinced that his wife ‘fell ill’ and required immediate care. Following the announcement that he and his wife Natalia Ortiz had given birth to their third rag doll child, 27-year-old Cristian Montenegro made headlines recently.

When it seemed like his wife's health had taken a turn for the worst, Cristian recently provided another update on their contentious relationship. Bizarre! Woman Gets Pregnant by Rag Doll Made by Her Mother? Well, She Claims to Be Expecting a Second ‘Baby’.

In an ambulance, a group of paramedics arrived to treat Natalia, who Cristian claimed had fainted and had a headache.

In a recently surfaced video, the rag doll can be seen lying in the back of an ambulance while paramedics tend to her, while Cristian can be heard saying, “She fainted and had a headache.”

I called you because she is the mother of my daughter, and I don't want her to die. It will all work out, my love, he added.

"We are going to take her to the hospital, and make sure that she is well, I'm going to take her vitals," the paramedic responds, looking to be struggling not to laugh.

Meanwhile, users who are perplexed have flocked to the comment section to express their ideas, but opinions are mixed.

"What happened to Natalia?" said one concerned user with crying emoji next to it, while another wished her a speedy recovery.

Some folks, though, are still in shock over the entire situation. There is nothing to see there, a user named Esilena said. While someone asked jokingly, "Does cotton bruise?" Yenny said, "May God forgive me but so much theatre." British Woman Marries Her Blanket, Describes Relationship With Her Duvet as The 'Most Meaningful One' (Watch Viral Video).

For the unknown, Cristian started dating Natalia after growing tired of being single for a while. He has previously faced his supporters over their worries about his romance.Though, it's unclear whether the paramedic's assistance was a prank or a real incidence.

