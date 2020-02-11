Manoj Tiwari Faces Questions From Netizens on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results as Twitterati Share Funny Memes And Jokes Over His 'Sixth Sense' Prediction

BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 11: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is way too ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2020 Delhi polls. The trends till the noon show that AAP is leading in 58 seats, while BJP is ahead in 12 seats. The Indian National Congress is going seatless. As the poll results are coming, netizens are questioning the sixth sense of Delhi BJP Unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Delhi Election Results 2020 Funny Memes And Jokes Take Twitter by Storm As Trends Show AAP Victory, Congress Rout and BJP Distant Second.

After the voting process was over, the BJP MP told media that "I sense vibrations from all sides. Those who believe in sixth sense...today it is my sixth sense telling me that this time, a BJP government will be formed. The government will be formed by winning by more than 50 seats." My Sixth Sense is Saying BJP Will Form Govt in Delhi, Says Manoj Tiwari.

Questioning his sixth sense, Twitteratis are posting funny memes and jokes on social media. "Guruji sixth sense kidher gaya AAPka?" a user asked. Another said, "Looks like AAP is winning 2 min silence for those who believed in sixth sense of Manoj Tiwari."

Here's How Twitter Reacted to Manoj Tiwari's Sixth Sense:

@ManojTiwariMP Guruji sixth sense kidher gaya AAPka? — onkar oturkar (@Onkar_Oturkar) February 11, 2020

Looks like AAP is winning🇮🇳 2 min silence for those who believed in sixth sense of Manoj Tiwari 🤣#DelhiResults — Naveed (@NaveedAlthaff) February 11, 2020

My sixth sense saying BJP will form govt in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari .... 😇😋 #DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/bs85rlgxPb — Das Vanthala (@DasVanthala) February 11, 2020

Manoj Tiwari Yesterday - We will win 48 seats. Manoj Tiwari Today with sad face - I’m surprised by seeing the early trends. Sixth sense failed. #DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults — Gaurav Gulati (@gulatiLFC) February 11, 2020

In Delhi's 70-seat assembly, there are 58 general seats while 12 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In the run-up for polls, Arvind Kejriwal had repositioned himself as a person focusing on people's welfare. While the BJP blustered the party's central policies.