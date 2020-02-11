Delhi Election Results 2020 Funny Memes And Jokes Take Twitter by Storm As Trends Show AAP Victory, Congress Rout and BJP Distant Second

Twitterati Share Memes on Delhi Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ManojMujra)

New Delhi, February 11: The initial trends for 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections suggest a clear win for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with 48 seats. It's nearest rival Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is leading in 22 seats, while the Congress may go empty this time. The early trends led to a meme fest on social media, especially on Twitter. Catch Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates Here.

Netizens are posting hilarious memes to poke fun at the current political situation. While most of the jokes took a dig at Indian National Congress, many others also shared memes about BJP's fate. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Initial Trends: AAP Crosses Half-Way Mark, BJP Distant Second as Counting of Votes Continues.

Here's How Twitter Reacted to Delhi Polls Initial Trends:

#DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResult When Everyone talking about BJP and AAP in Delhi Congress : pic.twitter.com/119Mrl15H3 — Himanshu singh (@Himamshusingh3) February 11, 2020

Congress watching vote counting for AAP and BJP in Delhi.#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/0IGz5mAen1 — Darcasm (@Darcasm) February 11, 2020

Lagta hai ab tuje home minister se hatake wapis BJP President banana padega #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/D7foOtYu1g — Tubelight (@funnykella) February 11, 2020

#DelhiResults Kejriwal celebriting victory before result and prodding BJP Meanwhile Mota Bhai pic.twitter.com/RnNxCOpPoH — Agent Ethan Hunt (@urstruly_venom) February 11, 2020

The major key players leading in Delhi polls include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Atishi from Patparganj, BJP's Kapil Mishra from Model Town and AAP's Amanatullah Khan from Okhla. Those who are trailing include Congress' Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk, BJP's Ravinder Gupta from Matia Mahal and AAP's Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh.