It is a significant day for journalists, especially living in Maharashtra. January 6 is celebrated as Journalist Day in the state, since the first Marathi newspaper, ‘Darpan’ was published on this day in 1832. It was simultaneously published in two languages—Marathi and English, for the locals and Britishers ruling the country at the time. The literary genius who began this noble venture was Balshastri Jambhekar. He is known as the Father of Marathi journalism for his efforts in starting journalism in the Marathi language. On this day of Marathi Patrakar Din 2021, also known as Journalist Day, netizens are sharing wishes, powerful messages and images, honouring the birth anniversary of Jambhekar whose noble work is significantly appreciated.

The newspaper was not only anti-British or political in nature as it was the freedom struggle era, but it also advocated widow re-marriage and spoke about the injustice meted out to child widows of the state. Jambhekar had accurately grasped the importance and power of the print media in the coming times during British rule in the country. The newspaper Darpan was born out of patriotism and social awareness, and it turned out to be the beginning of Marathi journalism. Jambhekar was only 20 years old when he founded the newspaper on January 6, 1832. Maharashtra Government Approves Pension Scheme for Senior Journalists.

To honour his birth anniversary and all his noble work, people are sharing Marathi Patrakar Din 2021 wishes, Journalist Day messages and HD images, remembering Jambhekar and celebrating the readership of newspapers across the state.

This is how social media is celebrating Darpan and honouring Jambhekar on his birth anniversary. We wish all the journalists across the state on Patrakar Din and hope the power of journalism continues to grow.

