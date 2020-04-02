‘March 1 vs April 1’ Funny Meme Trend Sums Up How People Are Feeling Within a Month of Quarantine (Check Pics)

March 1 vs April 1 memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed people around the globe into staying indoors. Quarantining and maintaining social distance has become necessary. And while the situation did not seem as grave at the start of March, by the month of April people are already frustrated. Perfectly describing this situation is a new meme format 'March 1 vs April 1'. Netizens are sharing two contrasting pictures which sum up how they feel in this period of one month. The month of March felt awfully long for many. As there is no cure to the COVID 19 flu, there is no other option than to abide by the rules of home quarantine. Funny memes often come as a respite, and this March 1 vs April 1 is the newest trend. Extroverts vs Introverts in Quarantine Funny Memes: Jokes on How Different People Are Dealing With Social Distancing Trend Online.

We have seen several funny memes coming about working from home or social distancing. People are also sharing their quarantine activities and how they are spending time at home. A lot of people are indulging in cooking, others are struggling to work from home, some are sharing interesting pictures and videos. On the outside, the pandemic continues to spread rapidly, the cases rising from country to country. The entire lockdown can get frustrating but here are some funny memes which totally capture the mood of it. The March 1 has people being better, happy as opposed to April 1, where they look just harrowed! Netizens Make Funny WFH Memes on How People of Different Professions Would be Working From Home During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Some Funny Pics on 'March 1 Vs April 1' Meme:

Pyjamas, All Day, Every day!

March 1 vs April 1 pic.twitter.com/LSYTCguLgW — Liam Clarkson (@LiamJClarkson) April 2, 2020

Money Heist Fans Can Relate

March 1 April 1 pic.twitter.com/nAFUfh3lg6 — Back Chat (@Back__Chat) April 2, 2020

Mood!

me on march 1 vs me on april 1 pic.twitter.com/UKzo3DIwt5 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) April 1, 2020

That Hairstyle Seems Apt

How it Feels

March 1 and April 1 pic.twitter.com/XwLBTGHEDG — Benson (@bluke123) April 1, 2020

Even Netflix Joined In

March 1 / April 1 pic.twitter.com/HBd2oVwuRW — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 1, 2020

Feels Like Years

March 1 vs. April 1 pic.twitter.com/PlPOoVftIO — Deep Stace Dept. 🏳️‍🌈 (@StaceGots) April 1, 2020

Couples Be Like...

These pictures give an idea of how people are just tired of the situation and coping with it. But stay strong and know that we are all in this together. Let us spread laughter through such funny memes and jokes and spread more positive vibes.