Extroverts vs Introverts in Quarantine Funny Memes: Jokes on How Different People Are Dealing With Social Distancing Trend Online

Extrovert vs introvert in quarantine memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If there is one situation everyone in different parts of the world can relate to, it is the life in quarantine! As COVID-19 continues to severely affect more countries around the world, people have been forced to stay indoors as a measure of safety. And at other times, most of us may love sitting at home and sleeping in, it has now become a task to stay continuously at home. With severe lockdowns imposed in many countries, people have no choice but to stay put at home. It becomes an extremely difficult thing for extroverted people to stay confined within their homes and not meet anyone for days together. People on the internet have resorted to making funny memes and jokes on quarantine life, and the introverts vs extroverts are here too.

Extroverts are those who love being in people's company and feel energized around them. They are highly sociable and friendly people who love going out, meeting new people and can get along with almost anyone. On the contrary, introverts are those who love being in their own company and totally enjoy being alone. So while the quarantine phase may seem favourable for introverts, it is the sociable people having a tough time. Funny memes and jokes on extroverts vs introverts in quarantine are now trending on social media. No Bra During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Jokes During Social Distancing.

Check Funny Memes on Extroverts and Introverts in Quarantine:

Let Me Out!

Extroverts stuck in quarantine during the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/O3PoximX5B — ❀ 𝚍𝚒𝚟𝚊 ❀ (@planaprotector) March 21, 2020

Screaminggg

All the extroverts in quarantine right now like pic.twitter.com/p9WvU5PYTb — Every Person Comes Out Tired aka EPCOT (@hecallsmePP) March 17, 2020

Feeling Breathless is Not a Good Sign

extroverts on day 6 in quarantine: pic.twitter.com/KmxgD04Vly — Adeel (@yur_momgay) March 22, 2020

Introverts Right Now

Introverts looking at Extroverts struggling in Quarantine:#QuaratineLife pic.twitter.com/kkzExJGw5A — come back @ NBA (@TheCavsJack) March 22, 2020

Akshay Kumar Memes Come in

introverts to the extroverts in the days of quarantine pic.twitter.com/fPWkf7ritS — Eesha🌸 (@eeshanotesha) March 21, 2020

When You Have No Choice

Us extroverts hanging out in quarantine pic.twitter.com/0Gl0WXuczp — Selene (@selenehanna) March 20, 2020

Crying!

Extrovert after few mins in quarantine: pic.twitter.com/0Wi6uTqAj2 — quarantined lazy sloth (@goofyyy__) March 20, 2020

So Much to Do or What to Do?

what an extrovert what an introvert thinks there is to thinks there is to do in quarantine do in quarantine pic.twitter.com/oqTX8beiQQ — erin (@buckupcamper) March 20, 2020

Haha, extroverts can you'll relate? We hope these jokes help you feel a little better as you are not only one going through this. Almost every day we are seeing new Twitter trends where people are doing something or the other to keep themselves entertained through this phase. A few days ago, people were discussing social distancing pick up lines. Some were sharing their quarantine routines and how they cannot keep up to it. Times are definitely tough but right now, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors. You can always enjoy the funny memes and spread on the smiles to your friends.