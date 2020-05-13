May 13 Puns Shared Online, Desi Twitterati Crack Lame Jokes on Today's Date Using 'Mein Tera' and 'Tera Mein' Reference

May 13 puns and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is redundant to say that today's date is May 13, when more than half the day is over. But say it in Hindi and you'd realise it is actually a pun. For those who didn't get it yet, saying May 13 in Hindi is Mein Tera or Tera Mein which translates to "I am Yours." Using this lame reference, every year Desi Twitter crack jokes or just use Bollywood song lyrics which have the words "Mein Tera or Tera Mein" and we have so many of them right. So on this day too, users are tweeting out the May 13 puns on social media and if you are someone who loves such lame humour, you should check it out. Lockdown 4 Funny Memes Trend On Twitter as Netizens Anticipate Another Extension With Hera Pheri and Carry Minati Jokes.

These days as most of us are in lockdown, we have seen funniest meme trends coming every few days. Even if there are no new movie trailers or songs to make memes on, netizens have enough meme material, it could be from TV shows like Ramayan or a viral video. For a generation that is hooked on to such funny memes and jokes, there is even more demand for these funny formats. May 13 puns have been cracked year after year and today some of them have brought them back again. Using Bollywood songs of just using May 13 (read as Mein Tera) in sentences, these lame jokes are up on Twitter.

Check Some Lame Jokes and Puns on May 13:

Pick Up Lines Stuff!

When Crush Asks You The Date Today

Bollywood Songs With May 13

Here are some lame May 13 posts. pic.twitter.com/tPjQmlBeda — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) May 13, 2020

The Most Common Usage

May 13 boyfriend tu meri girlfriend woh menu kendi na na na na pic.twitter.com/RqDyLOZoKM — Sabudana khichadi (@Dishasatra) May 13, 2020

Hahaha

Me - aaj date kya hai She - pic.twitter.com/eafSQVSGnb — yatin sangoi (@Y4T1N) May 13, 2020

Vampires Also Use it

No one: Seriously no one: Bhootni and Vampires after every minute: May 13 khoon pii jaaungi#May13 #pun — Priyanshi💃🦋 (@memetaara) May 12, 2020

So as you can see, these are the lame jokes and tweets being shared online by some users. Can you also think of such songs which have May 13, we are sure there's would be more. If such lame humour interests you or even your crush, how about trying out this pun on them? Don't blame us if you get blocked though!