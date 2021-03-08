Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey which was aired last weekend. Today, Twitter is filled with reactions that range from surprise to utter shock. Why wouldn't it be when Harry and Meghan said a lot without actually pointing fingers at anyone from the royal family. What's getting everybody all riled up was Meghan's revelation that the Royal family was concerned about the skin color of Archie. World News | It’s a Girl, Meghan and Harry Tell Oprah

Meghan said that there were concerns about Archi's complexion when he was about to be born. The royal family had this conversation with Harry, Meghan points out but when Oprah prodded her to reveal the names, she refrained as that could be 'damaging for them'. Check out the clip where Meghan reveals the same...

Meghan Markle says there were concerns in 🇬🇧 Royal family about her child's skin color. “You’re not going to tell me who had that conversation?" Oprah asks. “I think that would be very damaging to them.” #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/2HAda9ICEN — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 8, 2021

Oprah was rightfully flabbergasted and Twitter exploded. Many couldn't believe such a suggestion was even made. Apparently, the Royal Family also had concerns about making Archie a prince for similar reasons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).