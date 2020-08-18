Video of former First Lady Michelle Obama's powerful speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention is going viral for various reasons. Obama shed light on the importance and power of voting not just by the speech but jewellery too. Michelle Obama wore a gold necklace having the letters "V-O-T-E" while giving the passionate speech and it is now the top trending search on all of US Google according to Google Trends. Ever since Michelle Obama's speech people have been searching for the simple yet impactful necklace. The necklace, from the jewellery brand ByChari, has taken social media by storm! Fans cannot stop looking up for 'Michelle Obama necklace,' 'vote necklace' and 'letter necklace' on Google.

The brand is a popular Black-owned business that was established by designer Chari Cuthbert in 2012 and "is a reflection of designer Chari Cuthbert's approach to life and style". On their website, they have a separate VOTE section and a version of Michelle Obama necklace design is available on the brand's website. It is being featured as 14k gold for a retail price of $295.00. Obama paired the necklace thin hoop earrings in gold and a silky brown blouse by Nanushka. Designer Chari Cuthbert said in a statement to USA TODAY, "I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again. As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama's stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it."

Michelle Obama Vote Necklace (Photo Credits: bychari.com)

Check out the reactions on Twitter:

If you look closely, Michelle Obama's necklace reads V-O-T-E pic.twitter.com/5V5LfujLnW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama Necklace

my brand is Michelle Obama wearing a "vote" necklace#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/fPzve5jqrm — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) August 18, 2020

Vote Necklace

Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2020

V-O-T-E Letter Necklace

When someone figures out how to get Michelle's vote necklace, please send me the link. pic.twitter.com/BQ05u84hOr — Kim Saks McManaway (@ProfMcManaway) August 18, 2020

In her speech, Obama highlighted how close the 2016 election was between President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She said that the voters "were fed up". She further said, "Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn’t be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep. Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes."

