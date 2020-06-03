MOHFW's Latest Rap Video Promoting #KhuleMeNaThooko, #MilkeCoronaRoko Has the Sickest Beats & a Strong Message as India Enters the Unlock 1 Phase

MOHFW's Latest Rap Vidoe Promoting #KhuleMeNaThooko, #MilkeCoronaRoko (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Coronavirus lockdown may have come to a phase where it prepares for Unlock level 1 but that doesn't mean precautions must be thrown out of the window. Lockdown is coming to an end the numbers of coronavirus cases are still up. It is important now more than ever to protect yourself from the contagious illness. MOHFW has chosen a really entertaining and off-beat way to spread the message about preventing the spread of COVID-19. One of the most important things that will be scrutinised in the current situation is spitting in public places. India has been suffering from this issue where people spit paan, gutka or simply saliva on the roads without giving second thoughts about it. However, now it has become way more than just aesthetics or general cleanliness problem. It's a matter of life and death.

Yes, coronavirus is known to spread via saliva. Your spit can put many people's lives in jeopardy if you have COVID-19, even worse if you are an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier. As an initiative to spread awareness about not spitting in public places to prevent COVID-19, MOHFW has released a rap video. Interesting right? It is a rap music video with sickest beats and the strongest message given the current situation. #KhuleMeNaThooko, #MilkeCoronaRoko rap video spreads a message about how by not spitting in the public you can help stop coronavirus from spreading. The video shows a common Indian household watching TV when the video begins to play with two rappers explaining the importance of abiding by the precautionary measures to stop coronavirus. Watch video:

The novel coronavirus is a respiratory virus which primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The germs can also spread through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. It is important to protect yourself in public places now that India is entering Unlock 1 phase of removing the lockdown.