Can Mosquitoes Carry COVID-19? Everything You Need to Know About the Spread of The Novel Coronavirus Through Insect Bites!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We are hearing of new findings around COVID-19 every single day. We know that it is a viral illness that can spread through person-to-person contact and mainly through respiratory droplets. As the weather gets warmer, there is a lot of concern around mosquitoes carrying the virus. But can the virus spread through any other means such as mosquito or tick bites? Can the virus replicate inside the mosquito or tick to pass on to a human through a bite? Here's what we know so far.

How Does The Novel Coronavirus Spread?

To this date, CDC has no data that suggests that mosquitoes. The novel coronavirus is a respiratory virus which primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The germs can also spread through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. For a mosquito to become infected with the virus, it must be present in the blood the mosquito feeds on. National Dengue Day 2020: From Getting Rid of Stagnant Water to Using Repellent Creams, Precautionary Measures to Keep Mosquitoes at Bay.

Can Mosquito Bites Potentially Spread the COVID-19 Infection?

The virus must be able to replicate inside the mosquito or tick to pass on to a person through a mosquito or other kind of insect bite. Coronaviruses have not be shown to carry any such activity. National Dengue Day 2020: Are You Sick Because of COVID-19 or Is It Dengue Fever? Here's How to Distinguish Between the Symptoms of The Diseases!

First of all, the mosquito would have to pick up the requisite amount of virus during its bite. The virus must then survive the digestive process as well as replicate within the mosquito and pass through the gut wall to the central body cavity of the mosquito. It must then make its way to the salivary glands and be expressed by the mosquito as salivary secretions. National Dengue Day 2020: What are The Symptoms of Severe Dengue Infection? From Acute Stomach Pain to Bleeding Nose and Gums, These Signs Could Signal an Emergency.

Bottomline - Mosquito bites cannot transmit coronavirus, but you should take every measure to keep yourself protected. Clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, getting in close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.