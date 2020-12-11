It is December and while Mumbaikers were living with the fact that they will never experience winters, #MumbaiRains came out of the syllabus! Yes, Mumbai is seeing an unexpected downpour during December, but again, IT IS 2020, we're lucky we aren't seeing aliens flying in the skies. Well, social media is flooded with Mumbai Rains pics and videos AND funny memes, of course. Netizens are shocked (not much though, because 2020) and yet thrilled wondering what else does the last month of this nightmare of the year has in store for us! While some cannot stop wondering most of us are enjoying this unexpected rains with a sip of coffee/chai with pakoras (with probably thought in the back of the head screaming "what's going on").

Right from memes in Hera Pheri template to the ones from Mirzapur saying "ye bhi thik hai", the hilarious posts hit right in the feels currently. With 2020 almost coming to an end, we do hope to see better times with the COVID-19 pandemic ending, BUT probably we'll only see a change. However, currently, let's enjoy Mumbai Rains along with funny memes and jokes, shall we?!

Mumbai Rains Funny Memes:

If This Isn't All of Us!

It's time to put a raincoat on sweater #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4lx0OScNi1 — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) December 11, 2020

LOL

#mumbairains Just started for few seconds. #Mumbai Le over excited ppl putting story :- pic.twitter.com/SkOrPHTq5h — Sanitizer (@amit4796y) December 11, 2020

ROFL

Beautiful, Nevertheless

Relatable

STOP!

People posting about #MumbaiRains in December and how it’s 2020 so anything can happen. Meanwhile people living in Mumbai since forever: It hasn’t happened for the first time, calm down people. pic.twitter.com/Yj7vsWkcEV — Shareena Fernandes (@sharuferns) December 11, 2020

Well!

Only gif I found is!#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/KqoLoF7lkc — Life Is Heaven You Have. || Harsh Patel (@LIHYHBlogs) December 11, 2020

Same Feels!

Did I just wake up to July? 🤔#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OhY7NzXL1v — Gypsy Soul 🌻🕶 (@SubtleWomann) December 11, 2020

Various areas of Mumbai including Sion, Kurla, Wadala, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur and even Navi Mumbai is experiencing drizzle and a pleasant climate. The city may also witness cloudy skies towards the latter half of the day. Yesterday, Mumbai is said to have recorded the second-highest minimum temperature in the last 10 years at 24 degrees Celsius. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the change in the weather conditions was due to a low-pressure weather system has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).