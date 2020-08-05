It’s a devastating situation in the city of Mumbai. A red alert has been issued for “extremely heavy” rainfall for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as heavy showers continue to pour for over 24 hours, crippling the city’s lifelines. According to the latest reports, at least four people have been killed, and one went missing. Incidents of house collapse, tree felling and cases of electric short-circuit were reported. People have taken to social media showing waterlogged streets and flooded rains in the city, as heavy rainfall continues to lash the city of Mumbai. Police officials have advised citizens to stay indoors. In this article, we bring you pictures and videos that show how heavy rainfall has created havoc across the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that intense to very intense spell of rainfall would continue across the city today, August 5, 2020. Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane and Raigad districts have reportedly been experiencing heavy rainfall. The DY Patil cricket stadium in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai faced massive damage due to unprecedented strong winds in the region. Again, lights of the Wankhede stadium began swaying because of heavy winds. The key low-lying areas reported flooded streets, while homes or shops were waterlogged in slums. Mumbai Rains: Fish Seen Swimming at Waterlogged Railway Tracks in Parel After Local Services Suspended.

Videos and pictures, uploaded on Twitter show the intensity of rainfall combined with rough winds that prevailed in the city. Below, in this article, check out the clips and photos that show the horrific situation in the streets and lanes of Mumbai, caused by heavy rainfall and strong wind.

Check Tweets:

Pic of DY Patil Stadium

#MumbaiRains D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Nature is not sparing Mumbai today. At its worst. pic.twitter.com/PwTnC5KXm8 — Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) August 5, 2020

Flooded Lanes

This was send on my family group chat featuring some classic gujju uncle commentary #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/elQ2w4j0iR — Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020

Video of Chowpatti

Praying for the well being of mumbai & mumbaikars.. Its raining continously since 2 days n today it jst got more heavier wid winds. Stay safe guys...#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bGBaF3sMKl — ❥ 𝒁𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒓𝒂 ツ (@the_zakirah) August 5, 2020

Video From Marine Drive

The Arabian Sea from Marine Drive... rain slowing down, but sea is still rough #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLive pic.twitter.com/HQbvyE9ycN — Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020

Water-Logging in House

IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai on August 5, 2020. However, red alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts will continue till Thursday, August 6, 2020. People are advised to stay indoors and go out, only if necessary. The department has forecast spells of more heavy to very heavy rainfall for today, August 5, 2020.

