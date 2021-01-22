Whenever we think of a religious and devotional song, it is the iconic singer, Narendra Chanchal who comes to our mind. The Indian singer breathed his last in Delhi. It was heartbreaking for fans to learn his sad demise. They took to social media to pay their tribute to the late singer. According to reports, Chanchal was in Delhi’s Apollo hospital and breathed his last there. His popularity is known to all. As we bid farewell to the bhajan maestro, here we bring his legacy of religious songs that will remain in our heart and soul for years to come.

Chanchal was not keeping well for a long time. The legendary bhajan singer was hospitalised at Delhi’s Apollo hospital and was treated there, before he took his final breath. Born in a religious Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar, he grew up being inspired by the religious atmosphere in his home and started singing bhajans and aartis. After years of struggle, Chanchal sang a Bollywood song, Beshak Mandir Masjid for the 1973 film Bobby and won Filmfare Best Male Playback Award. In his autobiography, Midnight Singer, Chanchal narrated his life, struggles and hardships leading to achievements. Below, find a video compiling his bhajans, in memory of the great singer.

Watch Video of Narendra Chanchal Bhajans:

Chanchal was one among the few legendary singers in our country, who made a mark in music with their exceptional skills. As we mourn the death of the bhajan singer, we hope that his soul rests in peace!

