You may have seen everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha 2020. Along with this, there's another celebration in the US, called the Girlfriends Day. Girlfriends Day is marked every year on August 1. It is not clear whether it honours girlfriends as in romantic partners or girl pals. But since this morning, there are a mix of twitter reactions for both where people have shared photos, pictures with lovely messages and wishes for their girlfriends. Some boyfriends have taken to the micro-blogging platform to show off their love for their partner, while other girls are hyping up their girl pals for constantly being around. #NationalGirlfriendsDay is thus trending on Twitter. Friendship Day 2020 Wishes for Best Friends: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Friendship Day Quotes, GIFs and Facebook Messages to Send to Your BFF!

National Girlfriend Day is an annual observance but the origins of it are not clear. It probably started as a fun observance and then stayed on thanks to the social media trends. This day is dedicated to all the special women in life, it could be your romantic partner or just your best girlfriends. But it is a day that mostly encourages female friendships. People have taken to Twitter to share pictures and messages for their girlfriends.

Check Some Tweets on Girlfriends Day 2020:

Love For Those Couples

#nationalgirlfriendsday 🥺💕 words can’t even explain how much you mean to me sometimes I wonder if love is worth fighting for but then I remember your face and I’m ready for war 💯 your my person ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ujWsI8fAY3 — nykera!!! (@wild_nykrea) August 1, 2020

Today’s a very special day where I can be extra and show off the most important person in my life. She’s been my literal rock and understands me like no other. I’m forever grateful I met an angel like you ❤️ I love you! #9MonthsAndCounting #NationalGirlfriendDay pic.twitter.com/kaOEkE6eQx — Baba Yaga (@Obey_TheGiant) August 1, 2020

Proud of Your Girls

I love you so much queen and im so proud of everything you've accomplished❤❤🤓 #NationalGirlfriendDay pic.twitter.com/e5z2qYIOIb — Fweddie (@wildfredzy) August 1, 2020

Keep Slaying Girls

Happy National Girlfriend's Day, my girls ❤ It's a day to celebrate and reminisce the bonds and friendships that we have among our girlfriends. Stay pretty and keep slaying, I love you all 🥰😘#NationalGirlfriendsDay — Kawaii | Jual Zarzou & Kayman (@runningpanda_) August 1, 2020

Be Your Own Boss

girls lets be a boss today🥰 #nationalgirlfriendsday — Meyang🤍 (@meahnerbsxx) August 1, 2020

Love For The Perfect Bestfriend

#NationalGirlfriendDay my bestfriend, my everything. So perfectttt 😩 wouldn’t have it any other way! pic.twitter.com/soPlYRn2TJ — GoldieLocs 🥶 (@Te_2Cool) August 1, 2020

There's a mix of both as some guys show off their girlfriends with pride, while other girls are expressing love for their girl pals. Well, after all as long as you appreciate the girl in your life, you are doing it right we guess. Wishing all the wonderful girls a Happy Girlfriends Day 2020!

