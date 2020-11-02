Happy No-Shave November to all those participating. The month of November starts with two trends, first being the No-Shave November, where men aren't supposed to shave their facial hair and the other being No Nut November, which is about not masturbating or indulging in any sexual activity for the entire month. No-Shave November has a deeper meaning linked to cancer prevention and raise awareness and funding on cancer research. But off late, it has also become a style statement for many. So while men prepare to flaunt their bearded look, the guys who barely get any facial hair have become a target of funny memes and jokes. Not all men get a uniform facial hair growth and those who do not are of course not keen about this whole no shaving a month trend. So No-Shave November has begun with the set of funny memes and jokes poking fun at guys who get less facial hair.

No-Shave November is month-long journey where participants forgo shaving and grooming. The idea is to raise a conversation about cancer. In battling with cancer, many patients lose their hair in the treatment. The concept of No-Shave November is to embrace one's hair and then donate the money which you typically save on shaving and grooming towards the efforts of cancer prevention. It is all about putting down the razor for a larger cause. And for those who have been blessed with a good beard it also makes for their style statement at the end of the month. But it is difficult for those who do not have as thick a beard to grow. They have thus become a target of funny memes and jokes on Twitter. How to Cut Hair at Home Amid Lockdown? Man Shares DIY Tutorial Using Blade, Comb and Binder Clip That Can Help You Get a Trim Easily (Watch Viral Video).

Check Some Funny Memes and Jokes on No-Shave November:

Duniya Badi Zaalim Hai

Oops

#NoShaveNovember exists. Me who shaved my beard on 1st day : pic.twitter.com/HQF6QYKTAU — 🥀Ankit🥀 (@AnkitdDreamer) November 1, 2020

Not Possible

Every Guy With No Beard Right Now

#NoShaveNovember Guys With No Beard To Trend :- pic.twitter.com/4COa330Cn6 — Anand Punse (@memer_baghdadi) November 1, 2020

Insult

Bearded Guys to Non-Bearded Guys

Guys At The End of Month

If you have a friend who does not have a great beard to boast of, then these memes and jokes are extremely relatable to them. Do pass on these funny memes to your friends and mark a fun start to this trend. But while being a part of it, don't forget the larger message of cancer awareness that goes along with it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).