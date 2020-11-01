No Nut November 2020 is here which means no sex or no masturbation for. Basically, you cannot ejaculate (slang term: nut) for this month until destroy dick December begins. How often do you have sex or masturbate? Do you not keep account? Well, now you might want to because no nut November is here. You might also want to keep away from XXX porn videos so that you don't get aroused and have to ultimately ejaculate. The abstinence from sex and masturbation doesn't come easy to everyone but if you stay away from porn and keep yourself occupied with something else, you can actually win this. This month also sees No Nut November funny memes and jokes on no sex and masturbation and But let's discuss some No Nut November rules first!

No Nut November 2020 Rules

You cannot have sex.

You cannot masturbate.

You can watch porn videos, XXX videos, X-rated pics or pornography in any form.

Boners(a slang term for erect penis) are allowed but you have to control yourself and not ejaculate.

You cannot ejaculate once and start the challenge over. You ejaculate you are out.

If you pass No Nut November challenge you shall qualify for Destroy Dick December.

Nightfall rules are not mentioned but since you aren't doing it on purpose, it is probably going to be fine.

No Nut November Explained (Watch Video):

If you have no clue what we are talking about and are still wondering why would people be stopped from having sex or masturbation or even porn for that matter then here's what you must know: There are various reasons this seemingly silly challenge is doing rounds on social media. For some, No Nut November is actually a challenge to control minds and bodily urges that may be taking over people's lives very similar to No Shave November aka Movember. Some people and organisations are using the challenge to raise money for prostate cancer. A community called the NoFap community on Reddit, a group of people who do not masturbate, also advocates the observation to deal with porn and sex addiction. So there are more than one reasons you can take up the challenge.

