How to Cut Hair at Home Amid Lockdown? Man Shares DIY Tutorial Using Blade, Comb and Binder Clip That Can Help You Get a Trim Easily (Watch Viral Video)

One of the most common inconveniences faced by most people amid lockdown is that one cannot visit the barbershop. Especially for men who usually prefer short hair, have to deal with long, uneven hair and it is quite a problem. But many DIY tutorials online are here you help you with cutting your own hair. However, there's one that will teach you how to cut your own way in the most desi way possible. A video tutorial of a middle-aged man cutting his own hair using a comb, blade and paper clip will make you want to give it a shot. But, if you ask us, the best part has to be the presentation of the whole tutorial, that is also being dubbed as an amazing "jugaad" online. How to Cut Men's Hair at Home? Step-by-Step Guide For An Easy Male Haircut During Quarantine (Watch Video).

The video seems very real, to the point and also featuring a super cute woman, who we are assuming is the man's wife. In the video, you will see the man starting with explaining how many people are finding it difficult to cute their hair amid lockdown since one cannot visit a barbershop. Soon he starts with the tutorial for which he uses: A sheet of newspaper (for making the apron), a comb, a blade and a clip.

All you have to do is place the blade along with the closed teeth of the comb and secure it with a clip. It should create a comb blade that you can use to trim your hair. Now to make the apron, you will need to cut a semi-circle at the area where the newspaper folds. Now open the newspaper and you'll see that a hole has been made that you can use to slide your head in. Watch Video:

This is some next level jugaad 💇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/koNq5DildI — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) May 17, 2020

However, just like the man said in the video, it is important to be careful with the blade so that you don't end up injuring yourself. Do not try this, if you aren't confident enough. You can also ask someone else to help you with it.