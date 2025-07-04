In a fiery exchange of verbal spats online, The Liver Doc and Vidit Gujrathi’s tweets on X (formerly Twitter) have gone viral. From what started as a Doctor’s Day post for the Indian chess grandmaster’s family, turned into a debate online about medicine practitioners in India. For the unversed, Gujrathi posted a picture of his family with the caption, “Happy Doctor’s Day to my entire family.” After the post garnered reactions online, a user asked the Chess GM about the qualifications and specialities of the members in the photo. Gujrathi responded, “My father is an Ayurvedic migraine specialist, wife is MD Homeopathy, mom does cosmetology and sister is a physiotherapist.” But The Liver Doc’s “Homeopathy Specialists Are Not Real Doctors,” potshot on the family photo, escalated the Doctor’s Day post into a full-scale X war. ‘The Liver Doc’ Fires Back at Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Playing ‘Victim Card’, Brands Her ‘Serial Offender’ for Endorsing Alternative Health Practices.

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by the name of The Liver Doc on X, has developed a reputation on social media for taking up firm stands against “medical misinformation and pseudoscience.” A hepatologist by profession, he has often riled people up with his direct attacks on homoeopathy and Ayurveda, as well as those practising it. His jibes on X frequently turn into trolls, sparking debates and wars of words on social media. That’s what happened in the recent case of Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctor’s Day post. “I am sorry but none of them are really doctors,” wrote The Live Doc in Gujrathi’s post honouring his family’s legacy. Gujrathi, understandably, wasn’t happy seeing his family’s profession and contributions being questioned on a public platform. Banke Bihari Temple Devotees Drink AC Water As ‘Charanamrit,’ Cyriac Abby Philips, Aka ‘The Liver Doc’ Highlights Why It Is Dangerous.

The Liver Doc’s Potshot at Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctor's Day Post

I am sorry but none of them are really doctors. pic.twitter.com/ppj1rvWNre — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 2, 2025

The chess GM said, “I made a simple post out of gratitude. I chose silence at first, because not every conversation deserves a response. But when it turned into mocking my family, I stepped in. If that means stepping out of my lane, so be it. You and trolls like you don’t get to decide who’s a doctor. You have no authority to define others lives or dismiss their work. I’ve said my part. Now, back to what actually matters. No time for noise.” The drama escalated with the duo engaging in a fiery social media exchange.

Here's How Vidit Gujrathi Responded!

Your entire brand and personality is built on insulting others. While you chase retweets by tearing people down, my family quietly heals lives without needing a spotlight. They’ve helped more people than your ego can count. Stay in your lane. And for a change, try being useful. https://t.co/jr7TR7NQol — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) July 3, 2025

The Liver Doc Reiterates

Hello, Vidit. I am not a fan of chess, but you are an important person for our country and I did not mean to offend your family. I am sure they are good people. I was stating plain facts from a professional standpoint and I do not mince my words. You may call that ego or… https://t.co/ITVqYG8Uee pic.twitter.com/ZBb2WFMbN7 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 3, 2025

The Liver Doc Continues Over His 'Stand'

Legally Homeopathy quacks are allowed to use the title of Dr. in India. Physiotherapists were recently allowed to use the title of Dr. in India. If that is the case, petition to allow nurses to use the title Dr. because if you ask me, if there is a healthcare group that does… — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 4, 2025

'No Time For Noise,' Concludes Chess GM Vidit Gujrathi

I made a simple post out of gratitude. I chose silence at first, because not every conversation deserves a response. But when it turned into mocking my family, I stepped in. If that means stepping out of my lane, so be it. You and trolls like you don’t get to decide who’s a… https://t.co/jIno3uvvZ1 — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) July 3, 2025

Are Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Doctors Real Doctors?

The ongoing drama sparked curiosity about whether ayurvedic and homeopathic practitioners are real doctors. It must be noted that in India, the Ministry of AYUSH is responsible for the development and promotion of traditional Indian systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. These doctors are trained in traditional systems of medicine and are licensed to practice these forms of treatment in the country. Further, the Ethics Committee of the Medical Council of India (MCI) has earlier clarified that the title ‘Doctor’ can be used by registered medical practitioners in modern medicine, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani systems.

The Liver Doc Further Comments on MCI's Decision on the Title 'Doctor'

I mean Homeo quacks are using it, so why not. It does not make them doctors just because the Govt says so. — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the ongoing spat between Gujrathi and The Liver Doc has sparked debates online. The exchange concluded with the chess GM defending his initial post and family members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).