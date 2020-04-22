One-Year-Old Baby Girl Accidentally Orders One Onion for 20 Euros Via Deliveroo App While Playing With Her Dad’s Phone (Check Tweet)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Babies are too smart! Not that we have any doubts on the little ones, but they at times surprise us with their quick activities. Like this one-year-old mobile phone-obsessed toddler who cost her father 20 euros for a single onion. Yes, the toddler was playing with her father’s phone and accidentally ordered one onion over Deliveroo food app. The family got a bit of a pickle discovering what their little one did. Her father tweeted about the little mishap, with the screenshots of the order attached to it. The onion cost 1.50 euros, but there were additional charges for the small order, which is why it cost 20 euros for the father. 7-Year-Old Prodigy Pari Sharma Would Give Cricketing Stalwarts a Run for Their Money.

The baby, identified as, Alice Mitchell-Johnson, was playing with dad Jamie Mitchell’s phone. But her father took the phone back, immediately when he saw a notification saying that his Deliveroo order was on its way. The father of one discovered that his daughter ordered a single onion from their local branch, where they live in Peckham, South London. The single onion was of 1.50 euros, but it came with a combined delivery and service fee of 18.49 euros. Mitchell reportedly tried to cancel the order, but it was already out for delivery to his home. Baby Takes Over Fitness Class and Becomes the World’s Shortest Instructor!

“Let my one year-old daughter play with my phone and she ordered one onion on Deliveroo,” Mitchell’s tweet read.

Here's the Tweet:

Let my one year-old daughter play with my phone and she ordered one onion on Deliveroo. pic.twitter.com/28qVw0qYNP — Jamie (@Jamsoir) April 20, 2020

But to the family’s surprise, it came out a pack of three. In the follow-up tweets, baby Alice is seen posing with the onions.

How Adorable!

They even enjoyed a free meal from Deliveroo. The app also responded to Mitchell’s tweet saying they would love to send some deliveroo credit. “Hey Jamie, this is so sweet! We'd love to send you the rest of the ingredients for a meal and some deliveroo credit, please DM us and we can send this to you!” Deliveroo app responded.

Woohoo!!

Hey Jamie, this is so sweet! We'd love to send you the rest of the ingredients for a meal and some deliveroo credit, please DM us and we can send this to you! — deliveroo (@Deliveroo) April 20, 2020

How cool, isn’t it? The onions were a little expensive, but the baby’s innocent mishap was rewarded well. His post went viral, and at the time of writing this, was retweeted more than 30K times.