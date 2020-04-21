7-Year-Old Prodigy Pari Sharma Would Give Cricketing Stalwarts a Run for Their Money (Watch Video)

Pari Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Young prodigies in any sport have a long-lasting impact on the minds of the netizens. Whether it is the boy from Iran named Arat Hosseini who impressed the netizens with his football skills or this little girl named Pari Sharma from India, the youngsters have always gotten noticed by someone or the other on social media. Now, this seven-year-old Pari Sharma from Haryana could give any cricketing stalwart a run for their money. Her cricketing skills got noticed by a famous website and they posted a video of this little girl on social media. Lionel Messi & Barcelona Mighty Impressed With Six-Year-Old Child Prodigy Arat Hosseini, Catalan Giants Label him as the YOUNG GOAT.

In the recent post on social media, Pari is seen playing a superb cover drive. Pari Sharma's Instagram account already has over 1000 followers and in each of them, she is seen playing a variety of shots with perfect timing and amazing footwork. The seven-year-old has been receiving a great response from the netizens as well and they have tagged cricketers like Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana in a few of her videos. Check out a few videos of the seven-year-old below:

Another one

If you go by her Instagram account, the seven-year-old purses her passion quite passionately, there are many clips where she is seen playing matches with her peers. We really hope that all things fall in place for this seven-year-old and Pari scales unconquerable mountains.