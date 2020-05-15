Paatal Lok Funny Memes: Anushka Sharma-Produced Web Series Provides New Meme Templates Much to the Joy of Netizens

Paatal Lok Funny Memes (File Image)

How to get rid of the fear after watching mad-shit scary movie? The answer is very simple. Binge-watch a comedy film. Likewise, what must one do to declutter the brain after watching Anushka Sharma-produced web-series, Paatal Lok that aired on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday? The answer is even more simple. Laugh your ass off scrolling through hilarious Paatal Lok memes. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi in the lead, Paatal Lok is winning accolades all over the internet. Both critics and fans cannot stop praising the grim investigative thriller. At the same time, meme-makers are in full form courtesy the new meme templates provided by Paatal Lok. Whether you have watched Paatal Lok or not, these funny memes will prove to full paisa vasool. Paatal Lok Full Series in HD Leaked on Telegram & TamilRockers Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series Faces Piracy Threat?

Memes are generated when something is really trashy or damn too good. Gladly, Paatal Lok falls in the second category. When its trailer was first dropped almost two weeks back, the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video IN tweeted, "yes, the rumor is true, #PaatalLok trailer has a lot of meme templates". And OMG, the web-series is like a gold mine for memers. They should be thanking the writers Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for these hilarious meme templates. Do not believe us about the hype Paatal Lok is generating online, here take a look at some of the most funny memes that will leave you laughing for hours.

1. For My Memers Bhaiyon Aur Beheno

2. Hello Ji

3. I Love Such Heart-To-Heart Convos

Me to me after my results are out. #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/48jy1ZXIK1 — Potato (@Potato34120852) May 15, 2020

4. Taimur, Taimur, Taimur

5. INFLUENZA

6. Kisi Ko Story Ki Galat Spelling Se Fark Nahi Padta

#PaatalLok *When a boy tells his sad stroy on internet* Everyone:- pic.twitter.com/mYyzYEJNVs — Suren (@Arrre_bhai) May 15, 2020

7. Well, Not All

8. HAHHAHHHAHHHAHHA

Developer when client asking to complete the project before deadline #agencylife #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/edyXAWBD3T — Memeskingdom (@clickaaaz) May 15, 2020

9. Crying Bitterly

10. 15 Saal Se Hun Idhrich Main

Speaking of Paatal Lok review, our in-house critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran writes, "Anushka Sharma's Amazon Prime Series Is Powerful, Absorbing and Disturbing Boosted by Jaideep Ahlawat's Knockout Act". He states, "Many are calling Paatal Lok as Amazon's answer to Netflix's Sacred Games. While the comparison feels inevitable thanks to the tone, disturbing themes and the hype common in both the series, Paatal Lok is its own beast that keeps the drama grounded, characters even more relatable and in the end, evokes a sense of satisfaction in you, even if things don't really go the way you expect them to. Don't miss this!" So, what are you waiting for, go and binge-watch it over the weekend.