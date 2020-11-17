This year has been disastrous for Bollywood and theatres with no movie shoots or releases. But it turned out to be a boon for OTT platforms which upped its game to entertain the audience and added many new users to their subscribers' list thanks to lockdown. That also helped many actors revive their careers while we are supremely glad to see many others at frequent intervals. We are talking about Pankaj Tripathi of course. He is everywhere in the digital space and we are super happy about it. We aren't the only ones though. Twitter is inundated with memes and jokes about him which shows how cool it is to see him on many OTT platforms. Mirzapur Season 2 Star Pankaj Tripathi Says Acting Is a Spiritual Process for Him

So there are some jokes on Tripathi's neck movements which according to many should be a character in itself, while his BSDk is getting a lot of love too. Find them all here...

Pankaj Tripathi chilling in his prime pic.twitter.com/tupHjOfas3 — Akash (@vaderakash) November 16, 2020

Tripathi as Charlie's Angel? Hmm...not a bad idea!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oninthough (@theoninthough)

Fan struggles...

The way you respond to everyone when you are a @TripathiiPankaj fan. pic.twitter.com/L9VaClgNpZ — Roflindian (@Roflindian) November 16, 2020

Proud to have a Tripathi

UK : We have Stephen William Hawking Indians : we have Pankaj tripathi pic.twitter.com/tNBZBoYU9t — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) November 16, 2020

He can adjust in any family...such a family guy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social Raita (@social_raita)

Some benchmarks he sets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THESARCASTIC_SGU (@thesarcastic_sgu)

Here's what he must be feeling

Pankaj Tripathi (on Netflix and Amazon Prime): pic.twitter.com/0mQlfQE50H — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) November 17, 2020

Pankaj Tripathi literally played Kaleen Bhaiya in Ludo and then went on to become Bauji in the end. LMAO. @NetflixIndia @TripathiiPankaj — Tanmay Tandon (@tanmaytandon_) November 12, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRAWIT (@priyanshu420840)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mangilal Suthar🚩🇮🇳 (@mangilalsuthar_)

Pankaj Tripathi has proved his mettle in multiple roles and now he is a challenge for the filmmakers to come up with interesting characters. We wonder if any filmmaker in India has the potential to rise up to that occasion.

