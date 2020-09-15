How to dispose of PPE kits? One of the most important questions that has arisen amid the coronavirus pandemic situation. Yes, while we are facing the heat of COVID-19 infection for which we were hardly prepared, now we have another pandemic waiting that hampers the marine and wildlife. The pandemic caused by all the ill-disposed PPE kits, masks, plastic & latex gloves. A photographer who goes by the name @WildLense_India on Twitter and uses his lenses in a way to contribute to Wildlife conservation has shared some shocking pictures that capture the ghastly impact of improper disposal of masks. In the pictures, you can see the string of a mask estrangling a duck that might suffocate the poor aquatic bird. SWANA Urges Proper Disposal of Personal Protective Equipment: Here's the Right Way to Dispose of PPE and Plastic or Latex Gloves to Protect Sanitation Workers From COVID-19.

Check out The Pictures:

It is another Pandemic in the way. Humans are well known for their irresponsible way of living and then suffering. Both images are from or near forest areas. @ParveenKaswan @Saket_Badola @AnkitKumar_IFS @ErikSolheim @drqayumiitk @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/9lNWaVYBw6 — WildLense® (@WildLense_India) September 14, 2020

But what can you and I do to overcome this? Opt for proper mask, PPE kit disposal methods. There are sustainable ways to dispose off these items that are usually made up of plastic or latex. If you are wondering what are the impacts of improper disposal of PPE kits, gloves and masks, you must know that you are putting sanitation workers at a higher risk of the disease. These discarded masks, gloves and tissues are the potential sources of the spread of the highly contagious virus. The essential service workers that collect and dispose of waste generated by quarantine homes are important and it is our duty to protect them along with the wildlife.

How To Remove and Dispose of Gloves Properly

The idea is to not let the outside of the glove touch your skin so start with holding one glove with the other without touching your bare skin. Should You Be Wearing Gloves While Grocery Shopping? Here’s How They Can be The Carrier of Coronavirus Germs During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Hold and pinch the top of the glove and pull it away from your hands and turn it inside out.

Similarly, remove the other glove by peeling off the second glove by using your fingers from the inside the glove.

Turn the glove inside out while pulling it away from your body without touching the outside of the gloves.

Now dispose of the gloves safely in your trash can and make sure that you decontaminate the waste with a sanitiser. Cover the dustbin with a lid and clean your hands immediately after disposing of the gloves.

How To Remove and Dispose off Masks

The best way to dispose off masks is to put them into the recycling bin but if you are still putting it in your home trash that will be taken by a sanitation worker, remember to sanitise it first and then cut off the strings on both sides so that no animal is estrangled. Moreover, you must try to reuse the masks and reduce the consumption of one-time-use masks as much as possible.

Correct Way to Wear and Dispose of Masks:

Removal and disposal of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE):

Do it for the safety of the sanitation workers and the wildlife. 2 minutes of your extra time while disposing masks and PPE kit can save lives. We can come together to curb fatal infection.

