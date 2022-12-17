Pokemon is one of the most loved anime series. Now, after 25 years, two main characters of the show – Pikachu and Ash will not be a part of the series anymore. After the current season of the Pokemon animation, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, a new series will kickstart from April 2023. Actress Sarah Natochenny, who has provided the English voice different characters since 2006 took to social media to share her experience. Pokemon: 8 Key Moments in Ash's Journey to Become World Champ.

Take A Look:

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

