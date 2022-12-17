Pokemon is one of the most loved anime series. Now, after 25 years, two main characters of the show – Pikachu and Ash will not be a part of the series anymore.  After the current season of the Pokemon animation, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, a new series will kickstart from April 2023. Actress Sarah Natochenny, who has provided the English voice different characters since 2006 took to social media to share her experience. Pokemon: 8 Key Moments in Ash's Journey to Become World Champ.

Take A Look:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2022 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).