After a year of waiting for some positive update about the crisis of coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccination process has begun across the nation. And on January 16, India too began its COVID-19 vaccination which is billed as the world's largest vaccination program. Ahead of this extremely positive news, people had already been sharing their happiness about things starting to a look a little brighter from here on. And to tackle the vaccination problems, netizens have their suggestions in a new meme format. Netizens are suggesting unique alternatives of how to administer the vaccine so that it reaches the maximum amount of people in shortest span of time. Using typical food items, netizens suggest putting the vaccine in staples like pav, idli, sambar, momos and so on. The trend has caught on as several suggestions come in the form of funny memes.

Ever since the news of COVID-19 vaccines came out, people had expressed their joy with memes and jokes online. When Covaxin and Covishield were given an approval, people expressed their hope and happiness through similar memes. In the last few days, there were multiple dry runs tested across the nation to begin the vaccination drive. Now Desis have their own ways of giving vaccine through food items. So pav, pani puri to idli-sambhar, the funny suggestions are coming in. Besides, some have other hilarious unique options too.

Check 'Put the Vaccine In...' Funny Meme Trends:

Pav For Mumbai

Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon — N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021

Pani Puri For All Girls

Put the vaccine in pani puri and all girls will be vaccinated. — Sneha (स्नेहा) 🌻 (@Snehawrites_) January 14, 2021

Idli Sambhar For Those in the South

put the vaccine in idli batter and the whole South India will be vaccinated — ritu🦋 (@rituxzzzz) January 13, 2021

Litti Choka for Bihar

Put the vaccine in Litti Chokha and whole Bihar will be vaccinated by evening 😛 — Rahul Chauhan (@over_matured) January 13, 2021

Mummy Please

Put Vaccine in मम्मी की चप्पल , and every Indian kid will be vaccinated at the earliest. 🥲😂#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/zhHarRj2AD — Shreya Bhatnagar (@shakkarpaari) January 16, 2021

Oops

Put the vaccine in condoms and upcoming generation didn't need any type of Vaccines. 😂🥀 — शुभम् 🥀 (@sniper_kaushik) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile Doctors,

Everyone: Put the vaccines in vada pav, litti chokha, lassi, gutkha... Doctors who were trained to give it on forearm: pic.twitter.com/25SM37N3MT — Harsh Sanjay Agrawal (@harshagr1802) January 14, 2021

All of these are in lighter vein to add on to the joy of celebrating this good news. The COVID-19 vaccination drive aims to reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. In the first phase government and private sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.

