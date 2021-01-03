New Year 2021 is now off to a happy start, as there's a positive news of COVID-19 vaccines approval in India. On Sunday, January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave an approval to Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency uses in the country. The news is definitely a happy one and people are hoping that the crisis of coronavirus can now be defeated. As Indians celebrate the joy of vaccines development and approval, they resort to funny memes and jokes about the ability to fight COVID-19 now. Funny memes and jokes celebrating the good news are trending online.

Both Covishield and Covaxin are said to be 110% safe as per DCGI's Dr VG Somani. It is indeed a moment of pride for all Indians, that both these vaccines will now be rolled out for emergency use. A dry run for administering the COVID-19 vaccines was carried out yesterday across different parts of the country. Soon as the news of approval came along, people celebrated their happiness with jokes and memes. This is not the first time, COVID-19 vaccine memes have trended online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Corona Vaccines:

Vaccination Centres Will Look Like

#Covaxin covaxin lagvate waqt ek vaccination center ka drishye 😂😂😂 lol pic.twitter.com/oHUCOSdrE2 — anand kumar (@meghalye) January 3, 2021

People to Corona Right Now

Tod De!

LOL

Let's Dance!

These are some of the funniest jokes and memes that are coming in as reactions to the good news of COVID-19 vaccines development in India. While the news of coronavirus and rising cases is still a serious one, this jokes and memes provide a respite from it all and a hope to celebrate that we will defeat the coronavirus very soon.

