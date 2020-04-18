UK PM Twitter Account Suggests to Keep The Family Entertained This Weekend By Trying Some Home Baking, But Citizens Complain of 'No Flour'

Do some baking tweet by UK PM (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus crisis has imposed a lockdown situation in countries across the world. People in quarantine are thinking of ways to keep themselves busy and efficient during this lockdown period. The official Twitter account of UK PM Boris Johnson's office tweeted a suggestion to try out baking to keep the family entertained on the weekend. However, netizens complained that there was no flour available in the stores. Many people called out to the government authorities for not knowing the ground reality. UK is also among the worst-hit countries, not to forget PM Boris Johnson himself is recovering from coronavirus.

There are over 14,500 coronavirus deaths reported from the UK. A strict lockdown has been imposed since last month in order to curb the spread of the disease. Seeing the rising number of cases, the lockdown was extended recently to more three weeks. Following the news of extended lockdown, the UK PM official Twitter account tweeted, "Keep the family entertained this weekend by trying some home baking. #StayHomeSaveLives" with a picture of a loaf that read 'Stay Home.' However, just after the tweet, netizens commented that there is no flour available in the stores.

Check The UK PM Tweet on Baking Here:

Keep the family entertained this weekend by trying some home baking. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9srZAnjqwk — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 18, 2020

Try Buying Flour

Have you tried buying flour? — Warren Bennett (@ExCllrWarren) April 18, 2020

Yes, We Can Pretend

Yeah when there’s no flour or eggs in our shops, let’s pretend we bake — ohmatron (@ohmatron2) April 18, 2020

No Flour For Weeks

You really need to get a decent PR agency who know what's happening in the real world. Zero flour in supermarkets for weeks now. pic.twitter.com/M56YponQyr — paul shepherd (@peshepherd2828) April 18, 2020

Where is the Flour?

There's no flour ☹️ — Kenna (@kenna32) April 18, 2020

Flour Shortage

Flour shortage ☹️ — Malory Archer in training (@evilstepmuvver) April 18, 2020

There's no flour in the shops mate — Tricky - #FBPE #Rejoin #Art49 🇪🇺 (@Tricky_1) April 18, 2020

Do You Have a Substitute?

Please advise what can substitute for flour in baking. 🙄 — BeeBee 🐝🐝🏡 (@beckyblackbooks) April 18, 2020

Oops

Lots of love - Department for Sweet and Savoury Snacks — Callum Jones (@CallumJones_18) April 18, 2020

Clearly, the authorities seem to be unaware of the lack of shortage of the basics in the market. Flour and yeast are the basics of baking and as people mentioned, both of them are unavailable in the market.